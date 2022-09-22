Ahead of Home Minister Amit Shah's visit to Bihar on September 23 and 24, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on September 22 said that Shah's visit to Bihar will strengthen BJP in the state. Notably, this is Shah's first visit to the state after JD(U) supremo Nitish Kumar broke ties with the BJP-led NDA alliance in Bihar. The Union Home Minister is reportedly expected to visit the Seemanchal region of the state.

"Everyone has the right to visit Bihar. I would like to say to the Mahagathbandhan government to stop raising questions on who is coming to or leaving Bihar. Amit Shah is the Home Minister of the country. He has the right to go wherever he wants to go," the Union Minister said. "We are here to strengthen BJP in the state," he added.

Further, slamming the Bihar Chief Minister for being worried about Shah's visit, Ram Shankar Prasad asked, "I have heard that Lalu ji, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish ji and Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Ji are worried that Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Bihar. Does the Home Minister now need to take a directive from them to go to Bihar?"

#WATCH | Bihar: "I have heard that Lalu Ji (RJD chief), Nitish Ji (Bihar CM) & Deputy CM Tejashwi Ji are sad that Union Home Minister Amit Shah is coming to Bihar. Does the Home Minister now need to take a directive from them to go to Bihar?," says BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad pic.twitter.com/rp6SXQ8qse — ANI (@ANI) September 22, 2022

Ram Shankar Prasad's comments came after JD(U) national president Lalan Singh alleged that Shah's visit to Bihar, especially in the Seemachal region, is to create communal tension in the state. Addressing the media, the party chief said, "BJP is trying to create communal tension in the state. Shah's visit is to create communal tensions as a large number of minority groups are present in Purvanchal. But people of Bihar do not support violence and are peace-loving."

Amit Shah's arrival in the state is crucial as this is his first visit to the state after JD(U) parted ways with the BJP to ally with the Tejashwi Yadav-led Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and formed a government under the umbrella of the "Mahagathbandhan alliance".

Seemanchal belt: Amit Shah's focus area for Bihar

After the JD(U)-BJP fallout, the Union Home Minister's visit will focus on looking at the challenges ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. Shah will hold a rally in the Purnia district on September 23, followed by organisational meetings in Kishanganj on September 24.

"Apart from the public rally, we will have meetings with the organisation and also hold a core group meeting to further strategise our approach in the state," the state party president Sanjay Jaiswal was quoted by news agency ANI.

The Seemanchal region of Bihar is important for BJP for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as it is spread across seven districts that cover 24 Assembly seats. The belt is a Muslim-dominated area in Bihar where the JDU-RJD-Congress-powered Mahagathbandhan alliance has a significant presence. This makes it important for the BJP to get a hold of the area ahead of the upcoming General Elections.

