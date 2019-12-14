What Can We Expect From Him?: Ravi Prasad's Sarcastic Dig At Rahul's 'Savarkar' Remark

On Saturday, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad lashed out at Rahul Gandhi for his 'I am not Rahul Savarkar' comment saying that Rahul Gandhi does not understand India's history and speaks only 'shameful comments' everywhere. "Rahul Gandhi tried to comment on such a respected Indian freedom fighter like Veer Savarkar who spent 25-30 years in a British jail in Andaman. What is Rahul Gandhi talking about on such a big patriot? We are proud that Veer Savarkar was born in India. And we will give him our utmost respect."

Ravi Shankar Prasad also slammed Gandhi for his poor choice of words saying, "what can we expect from Rahul Gandhi? An apology? Talking lightly, insulting India's traditions, trying to insult the morale of the Indian army, has become his habit now."

"A person who asks for proof on Balakot from the Indian Army is now asking proof of Savarkar's patriotism. He speaks shameful comments on the army, passes shameful comments on women in India. Rahul Gandhi's arrogance speaks. His apathy and ignorance towards the history of India, the sacrifice of patriots, speaks. We can't have any expectations from him. His entire politics starts and ends with his family matters," added Ravi Shankar Prasad.

'I am not Rahul Savarkar'

Taking a dig at Father of Hindutva - Vinayak Damodar Savarkar, Rahul Gandhi earlier said that he was Rahul Gandhi, not Rahul Savarkar - alluding to Savarkar's alleged apology to the British seeking an early release from Andaman jail. "I was told in the parliament by BJP that I should apologize for my speech. They asked me to apologize for saying the truth. My name is not Rahul Savarkar, it is Rahul Gandhi. I will never apologize for the truth, I will die but not say sorry and neither any Congress worker will apologize. Narendra Modi must apologize to the country," he said at the Bharat Bachao Rally in Delhi.

Rape in India comment

Earlier on Thursday, former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi said that PM Modi's 'Make in India' scheme had failed as it had become 'rape in India' while addressing a rally in poll-bound Jharkhand. His comment comes days after he had termed India as the 'rape capital of the world'. His insensitive comments have been made amid growing demand for hanging Nirbhaya's rape convicts and the horrific gangrape and murder of the 27-year old Hyderabad doctor.

