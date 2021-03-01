Ravi Shankar Prasad Urges Oppn To Unite In Efforts Against Covid-19; Hails PM's Leadership

After several BJP leaders and Ministers, Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP National President JP Nadda have also praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi forgetting administered Bharat Biotech's Covaxin on Monday at AIIMS, New Delhi.

While attacking the opposition for politicising the vaccination drive, Prasad said, "Today, when the turn of people above 60 years came, PM was the first to lead from the front. I want to tell the Opposition that you will have enough opportunities to do politics in elections & otherwise, can we not unite in efforts against Corona?"

"Modi Ji had clearly said that our COVID warriors would be vaccinated first, and then us. To those who were questioning him, he has replied, "I was waiting for my turn". We ministers have decided to avail paid vaccination facility," he added.

On the other hand, BJP chief JP Nadda, during his visit to Varanasi, also went all praises for PM Modi, and said, "The leadership which PM Modi has shown is inspiring for all of us and will help the country to move forward and the way we have successfully fought with coronavirus under the PM's leadership, will continue it and in this way, BJP will also move forward."

Bharat Biotech was earlier criticized by the opposition parties. A number of leaders had questioned the Centre for approving the Bharat Biotech vaccine at a time when its phase 3 trial results were not out.

Phase 2 of the vaccination drive begins

The second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination program started at over 10,000 designated government facilities and 20,000 private hospitals and vaccination centers on Monday. While the first phase of the Coronavirus vaccination drive focused on healthcare and frontline workers, the second phase is dedicated to those above 60 years of age and those above 45 years with co-morbidities. The Union Ministry announced that the pricing for a COVID-19 vaccine dose has been capped at Rs 250 at private hospitals. Meanwhile, like the first phase, doses will be available free of cost at government centers with the Centre bearing the cost of the inoculation.

On January 3, the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) granted permission for its restricted use in an emergency situation. Covaxin is one of the two Covid-19 vaccines approved for emergency use in India, the second is Serum Institute of India's Covishield. The interim results of the clinical trials indicated that the Indian COVID-19 vaccines would be effective against the mutated virus strains reported from the United Kingdom, South Africa, and Brazil said the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). Bharat Biotech has signed an agreement with Brazil for the supply of 20 million doses of the Covaxin vaccine. US-based biopharmaceutical firm Ocugen Inc has also sealed an agreement with Bharat Biotech to co-develop, supply, and commercialize Covaxin for the United States' market.

