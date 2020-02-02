Budget 2020: RS Prasad Says 'We Trust Honest Tax Payers & Want Clean Tax Administration'

In an exclusive interview with Republic TV's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami, Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad gave his take on the Union Budget that was presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament earlier on Saturday.

WATCH: Full Budget 2020 Speech: Here's Nirmala Sitharaman's Full Budget 2020 Speech & Highlights

Union Minister's take

"Mr. Modi when came to Delhi after winning the 2014 elections, he said that my government will work for the poor and the farmers... We trust the honest tax payers and we want a clean tax administration. Today we have met two major initiatives - a clearance window has been opened," the Union Minister said.

He further said, "We are giving lakhs and crores of budget in infrastructure, we are doing our bit. This money will generate more avenues and consumer demands."

#Budget2020 will bring inclusive growth and equitable development with boost to wealth creation and reforms in governance. Measures taken for infrastructure development and promotion of manufacturing & exports will create employment opportunities. — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) February 1, 2020

In the Budget Session, as per the Union Budget document tabled by Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in Parliament, Rs 61,500 crore has been allocated for the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) for the year 2020-21, down by more than 13% from the total estimated expenditure for 2019-20 which was at Rs 71,001.81 crore.

READ: Budget 2020: 'Shot Down Truth And Data', Says Priyanka Chaturvedi On 10% GDP Projection

Sources in the Rural Development Ministry said the actual expenditure incurred in 2020-21 will be higher than the allocated funds and it will at least be at par with this year's total estimated expenditure of MGNREGS.

Senior officials in the ministry said the total expenditure under MGNREGS during 2008 to 2014, under the Congress-led UPA government, was Rs 1.91 lakh crore which jumped to Rs 2.95 lakh crore during 2014 to 2020, during the tenure of the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government.

However, the funds allotted under other premier flagship schemes such as the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) and the Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana (PMAY), welfare schemes for roads and housing respectively in rural areas, have increased.

READ: Budget: Environment Ministry Gets Rs 3100 Crore In 2020-21

READ: Budget 2020: FM Sitharaman's 16-point Plan For Agriculture Is An Eyewash: Shiv Sena Leader