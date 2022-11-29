RBI Announces First Pilot For Retail Digital Rupee (e₹-R) To Be Launched On December 1

In a major move, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) said that the first pilot for retail digital rupee (e₹-R) will be launched on December 01, 2022 with four banks, namely State Bank of India, ICICI Bank, Yes Bank and IDFC First Bank in four cities, after testing the central bank digital currency (CBDC) for about a month. The other banks that will be eventually added to the pilot are Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank.

The pilot would cover select locations in closed user groups (CUGs) including participating customers and merchants.

"The e ₹-R would be in the form of a digital token that represents legal tender. It would be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued," the statement by RBI said.

The advantage of CBDC over other digital currenices payment systems is that the payment done by the digital currency would be final and without the need for interbank settlement. The pilot programme is aimed towards "testing the robustness of the entire process of digital rupee creation, distribution and retail usage in real time," RBI said.

As per the information provided by RBI, the e₹-R is going to be in the form of a digital token that would represent legal tender. To the public, it shall be issued in the same denominations that paper currency and coins are currently issued, and will be dispensed through banks. The participating banks will allow users to transact with e₹-R through a digital wallet offered by them and will be stored on mobile phones.

RBI added, "Transactions can be both Person to Person (P2P) and Person to Merchant (P2M). Payments to merchants can be made using QR codes displayed at merchant locations."

The e₹-R would have attributes of physical cash like trust, safety and settlement finality. Just like cash, it will not provide any interest and will be able to change in other forms of money, such as deposits in banks. As the need arises, the pilot shall be expanded gradually in order to add new banks, users and locations, the RBI stated.