RBI Bank Locker Rules Update: Will Get Nothing If Content Is Lost Due To THIS; Know More

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has announced new guidelines for all the banks regarding locker management. These revised instructions will come into action for both new and existing safe deposit lockers and the safe custody of articles facility with the banks. The central bank said in a release, "The revised instructions will come into force with effect from 1 January 2022 (except where otherwise specified) and be applicable to both new and existing safe deposit lockers and the safe custody of articles facility with the banks."

To allow the customers to make informed choices, the banks should be able to maintain a branch-wise list of vacant lockers and a list in the core banking system to ensure transparency in the allotment of lockers. The central bank further said that the banks should acknowledge the receipt of all applications to allot the locker and must provide a waitlist number to the customers in case the lockers are not available for allotment.

Why did RBI issue new guidelines for bank lockers?

Earlier this year in February, the Supreme Court bench of Justices Mohan M Shatanagoudar and Vineet Saran had directed the RBI to frame rules that will be followed by all banks alike. The liability of the banks will be limited to 100 times its annual rent in case of fire, theft, building collapse, or fraud by bank employees. The bank said, "As banks cannot claim that they bear no liability towards their customers for loss of contents of the locker, in instances where the loss of contents of the locker are due incidents (like fire, theft/ burglary/ robbery, dacoity,) or attributable to fraud committed by its employee(s), the banks' liability shall be for an amount equivalent to one hundred times the prevailing annual rent of the safe deposit locker."

The banks must put in place a Board-approved policy that puts them responsible for any loss or damage to the contents of the lockers due to their negligence. "The bank shall not be liable for any damage and/or loss of contents of locker arising from natural calamities or Acts of God like earthquake, floods, lightning and thunderstorm or any act that is attributable to the sole fault or negligence of the customer," it said.