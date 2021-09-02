RBI Imposes Rs 25 Lakh Penalty On Axis Bank Over Violation Of KYC Rules

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Wednesday, September 1, informed that private sector lender Axis Bank Ltd has been imposed a monetary penalty of Rs 25 lakh for violation of rules. The regulator in its order said that the private bank showed non-compliance with certain provisions of Know Your Customer (KYC) norms which led to the action. The penalty was imposed after the RBI carried out scrutiny in the matter.

RBI penalises Axis Bank over KYC

The RBI investigated the matter during February and March 2020 in Axis Bank customer accounts. Following the scrutiny, it was observed that the bank was in violation of certain terms of the regulator’s notification regarding the KYC. “A scrutiny was carried out by RBI during February 2020 and March 2020 in a customer account maintained with the bank and it was observed that the bank had failed to comply with the aforesaid directions issued by RBI, ie., the bank failed to monitor/carry out on-going due diligence in the said account to ensure that the transactions were consistent with its knowledge about the customer, customer’s business and risk profile," the RBI statement said.

"In furtherance to the same, a notice was issued to the bank advising it to show cause why penalty should not be imposed on it for contravention of the said directions, as stated therein," the central bank said. After consideration of the bank's reply and oral submissions, the RBI concluded that the charge of/non-compliance was worthy to be fined. Later, the Axis Bank penalty of Rs 25 lakh was imposed by the RBI under provisions of section 47A(1)(c) read with section 46(4)(i) of the Banking Regulation Act 1949. The RBI also said that the action is based on deficiencies in regulatory compliance and thus, will not affect any transaction or agreement entered into by the bank with its customers.

RBI lifts ban on HDFC Bank

Earlier in August, the RBI lifted an eight-month ban that prohibited the HDFC Bank from issuing new credit cards. In December 2020, the banking regulator directed the largest private sector bank in the country to not issue credit cards and halt all launches of its digital-business-generating activities under its Digital 2.0 programme, which is soon to be launched. The ban restricted HDFC to temporarily stop all launches of the digital generating IT applications and sourcing of new credit card customers. HDFC Bank, in June, had 1.48 crore credit card customers making it the largest credit card issuer in the country.

The prohibition against HDFC Bank was followed by a ban on MasterCard and American Express from selling any new cards because of a failure to comply with data localisation regulations. The RBI had said that the ban would be lifted only after the bank complied with major crucial aspects enumerated by the RBI. The private bank then went on to make changes in its system and its technology infrastructure causing the regulator to reconsider the decision.

IMAGE: PTI