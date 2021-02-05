RBI Keeps Repo Rate Unchanged At 4%; Projects 10.5% Growth Rate For 2021-22

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, while addressing a press conference on Friday informed that the RBI's Monetary Policy Committee has voted unanimously to keep the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent. However, it also maintained an accommodative stance, implying rate cuts in the future if the need arises to support the economy hit by the COVID-19 pandemic.

RBI's Shaktikanta Das addresses press conference

The RBI Governor said, "The Monetary Policy Committee met on 3rd, 4th and 5th February and deliberated on current and evolving macroeconomic and financial developments both domestic and global. The MPC voted unanimously to leave the policy repo rate unchanged at 4 per cent."

While stating that the marginal standing facility rate and the bank rate remain unchanged at 4.27 per cent, Shaktikanta Das informed that the reverse repo rate stands unchanged at 3.35 per cent. It is important to note here that this is the fourth time in a row that MPC has decided to keep the policy rate unchanged. The Reserve Bank of India had last revised its policy rate on May 22 in an off-policy cycle to perk up the demand by cutting interest rate to a historic row. The 27th meeting of the rate-setting MPA with 3 external members including Ashima Goyal, Jayanth R Varma and Shashanka Bhide had begun on February 3.

This is the first meeting of the rate-setting panel after the Budget 2021-22, announced this week, projected a nominal GDP growth rate of 14.5 per cent and a fiscal deficit of 6.8 per cent for the financial year beginning April 1. The government moved the interest rate-setting role from the RBI Governor to the 6-member MPC in 2016. Half of the panel, headed by the Governor, is made up of external independent members. Meanwhile, the MPS has been given the mandate to maintain annual inflation at 4 per cent until March 31, 2021, with an upper tolerance of 6 per cent and lower tolerance of 2 per cent.

