RDA AIIMS Lauds Armed Forces For Showing Solidarity With COVID-19 Frontline Workers

On Sunday, the Resident Doctor's Association of AIIMS, New Delhi appreciated the solidarity shown by the Armed Forces with the healthcare workers. Writing to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, the RDA highlighted that the entire country had witnessed the "unflinching determination" of soldiers to go the extra mile and put India before themselves. It praised the "heartwarming gesture" of the Indian Armed Forces who conducted flypasts and showered flower petals on dedicated COVID-19 hospitals across the country. The RDA described the honour by the Armed Forces as a "morale-boosting gesture" in the fight against the novel coronavirus pandemic. Currently, there are 39,980 confirmed novel coronavirus cases in India out of which 10,633 persons have recovered while 1,301 casualties have been reported.

Read the full letter here:

Armed Forces honour COVID-19 warriors

Earlier in the day, the Armed Forces carried out a series of activities to thank the frontline warriors involved in the fight against COVID-19. First, the three service chiefs visited the police memorial in Delhi to honour the police deployed for the implementation of the nationwide lockdown. Thereafter, the Indian Air Force choppers and jets including Mig-29, Sukhoi-30 and Jaguar conducted flypasts across India.

The forces showered petals at the Goa Medical College, SNM hospital in Leh, police memorial in Delhi, Sukhna lake in Chandigarh, Dal Lake in Srinagar, the Kalinga Institute of Medical Sciences in Bhubaneswar and many other places. Moreover, the military bands played patriotic tunes outside various civil hospitals treating COVID-19 patients. Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh lauded the Armed Forces for this special initiative.

I thank the Armed Forces for their special initiatives like fly pasts, showering flower petals and several other performances to express gratitude towards medical professionals, police and other frontline warriors.



The entire nation stands united in these challenging times. — Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 3, 2020

Saluting those who are at the forefront, bravely fighting COVID-19.



Great gesture by our armed forces. pic.twitter.com/C5qtQqKxmA — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 3, 2020

