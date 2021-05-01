RDIF CEO Hints At Covishield-Sputnik 'Vaccine Cocktail', Plans To Introduce 'Sputnik Lite'

With the first batch of Sputnik V arriving in India on Saturday, Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) CEO Kirill Dmitriev has revealed plans to introduce a one-shot vaccine and hinted at a possible partnership with the Serum Institute of India (SII) to initiate a COVID-19 immunization program. As the first batch of the Russian COVID-19 vaccines touched down in Hyderabad, the RDIF CEO said that it has partnerships with 7 manufacturers and plans to scale up the production of the Sputnik V jabs are already in place. Dmitriev termed Sputnik V as an 'India-Russia' vaccine as he acknowledged the contribution of Indian scientists and government in the development of the COVID-19 vaccine.

What is Sputnik Lite?

Elaborating on the plans to introduce a one-shot vaccine, RDIF CEO Dmitriev said that it will be known as 'Sputnik lite' and will have an efficacy of more than 80%.

"Vaccination is the way to go. We need to vaccinate as many people as possible. We will also be introducing our new product soon called Sputnik lite which is just one shot vaccine, whose efficacy is more than 80% and one shot vaccine can also be a big solution. It is important to ramp up the production," Dmitriev said.

Sputnik-SII partnership?

On the possibility of a partnership with the SII, Dmitriev said that the RDIF will continue to work with Indian manufacturers and that there might be a programme between the two drug manufacturers where one-shot might be of COVISHIELD and one of Sputnik V. He reasoned that this programme might effectively fight the arising mutant strains of the Coronavirus.

"We will work very closely with existing Indian vaccines. We may have a joint program with Serum where there will be one shot from them and one shot from us because we believe that combining the shots in a vaccine cocktail is a good solution to fight different solutions. India will be a great production hub for Sputnik V," he said.

"Anyone can get Sputnik V without any long-term issues. We have 93.6% efficacy. our physical use of vaccine on 3.8 million people in Russia showed an efficacy of 97.6%. We will also publish data about Sputnik V against mutation in the next few days. We believe Sputnik V is one of the most effective vaccines fighting different mutations and finally, this period of three weeks can also be extended up to three months, without any sacrifice in the efficacy of the vaccine," the RDIF CEO said.

Sputnik arrives in India

As the first batch of Sputnik V arrived in India on Saturday evening, Russian envoy Nikolay Kudashev expressed delight at the delivery meant to aid India's battle against the second COVID-19 wave. The Russian envoy has informed that local production of Sputnik V jabs is slated to begin soon and will gradually be increased to nearly 850 million doses per year. The Russia-made COVID-19 vaccine had received India's nod as the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) on April 14 registered the vaccine under the Emergency Authorization Procedure.

"Happy to share that the first batch of the Sputnik V vaccine was delivered in Hyderabad today! As Russia and India continue dedicated joint efforts to combat the COVID-19, this move is especially important to support the Indian Government's endeavours to mitigate the deadly second wave and save lives," Ambassador Kudashev said on Saturday.