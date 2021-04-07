RDIF, Panacea Biotec To Produce 100 Million Doses Of Sputnik V Vaccine In India Every Year

The Russian Direct Investment Fund (RIDF) and New Delhi-headquartered drug firm Panacea Biotech on Monday announced that they have agreed to produce 100 million doses per year of Sputnik V vaccine in India. The joint statement by Panacea and RIDF said that the production of Sputnik V at Panacea Biotech sites will help facilitate the global supply of Sputnik V to international partners of RDIF.

Speaking on this new announcement, RDIF CEO Kirill Dmitriev said, "Cooperation with Panacea Biotech is an important step to produce the vaccine in India and to supply our international partners around the world. Vaccine partnerships are the only way to overcome the pandemic."

Panacea Biotec MD Rajesh Jain said, "We are pleased to collaborate with RDIF to produce Sputnik V for global markets. Panacea Biotec brings decades of vaccine manufacturing and distribution know-how to scale up Sputnik V supplies". He further said that Panacea Biotech will produce Sputnik V vaccine in its internationally accredited facilities complying with strict GMP standards and prequalified by the World Health Organization (WHO).

The efficacy of Sputnik V is 91.6 per cent as confirmed by the data published in the leading medical journal, Lancet. It has been registered in 59 countries globally, the statement said. The price of Sputnik V is less than USD 10 per shot, it added. RDIF has already partnered with other Indian pharma firms such as Hetero, Gland Pharma and Stelis Biopharma to produce millions of Sputnik V Coronavirus vaccines doses in India.

As the world continues to grapple with the Coronavirus pandemic, India so far has recorded over 1,28,01,785 positive cases, out of which 1,17,92,135 have recovered successfully and 1,66,177 have died. According to the latest reports shared by MoHFW, in the past 24 hours, 1,15,736 new cases, 59,856 recoveries and 630 deaths. Currently, the total number of active cases in the country are 8,43,473.

