Read BJP's 'letter Of Support' To Conrad Sangma For Formation Of Government In Meghalaya

After no party got a majority in the Meghalaya assembly election, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) extended support to former ally Conrad Sangma to form government in the state. On Thursday, after the poll results showed a hung assembly in Meghalaya, the saffron party sent National People's Party (NPP) supremo Conrad Sangma a "Letter of support" for the formation of the new government in Meghalaya.

"I am to apprise you that as per directions from the National President, Bharatiya Janata Party, JP Naddaji, I do hereby formally communicate with you and submit 'A Letter of Support' for the institution of the new Government as an outcome of the results of the just concluded Meghalaya Legislative Assembly Election,2023," BJP state unit chief Ernest Mawrie stated in a letter to Conrad Sangma.

"I am to express my special estimation that we shall work together and alleviate our relationship in the best interest of the State," the BJP leader added.

It is pertinent to mention that BJP which contested the assembly elections alone was part of an alliance government led by CM Conrad Sangma in Meghalaya.

Conrad Sangma thanks BJP for its support

After receiving a letter of support from the BJP, Sangma took to Twitter and expressed gratitude to the saffron party. He stated that the NPP-BJP alliance will continue to serve Meghalaya and its people.

"Thank you BJP Meghalaya for reaching out to the NPP and for extending your support to our party to form the Government," Conrad Sangma said. He tagged Union Minister Amit Shah, BJP national president JP Nadda and Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma in his tweet thanking the saffron party for the support.

NPP becomes the single largest party

The results of the Meghalaya assembly election elevated the ruling NPP who registered victory on 26 seats, making it the single largest party in the state assembly. NPP performed much better this time than in the 2018 assembly election, wherein the party won only 20 seats with a 20.6% vote share compared to a 31.5% vote share in 2023.

On the other hand, BJP won two seats, United Democratic Party (11), Congress (5), Trinamool Congress (5) and Voice of the People Party (4).