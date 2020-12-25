Read Republic's Emails To BARC Complaining About Times Now's Rating Irregularities

The Republic Media Network rejected the Mumbai Police's claim on Friday that Times Now slipped in the viewership rankings owing to the manipulation of TRP. Addressing the media earlier in the day, Milind Bharambe- Joint Commissioner of Police alleged that BARC's forensic report in July 2020 had revealed TRP manipulation by Republic during 2016-2019. It is pertinent to note that Republic has written over 50 emails to BARC about the use of landing pages by Times Now across the entire country. In the wake of this communication, it remains to be seen whether the Mumbai Police would also investigate why BARC failed to act on Republic's complaints.

Here are some of Republic's emails sent to BARC:

1. May 15, 2017: Republic wrote to BARC complaining about 4 other channels using dual LCN. He lodged an official complaint against these networks using this as a "marketing tool".

2. October 12, 2017: The "abnormal reach difference" between Republic and Times Now in markets where both have 100% connectivity was highlighted. Questions were also raised about the time spent garnered by Times Now in specific markets.

3. November 16, 2017: Republic questioned the sudden rise in the TSV (Time Spent Viewing) of Times Now in Kolkata from Week 37 to Week 45.

4. May 24, 2018: Republic complained to BARC about the "abnormal increase" for Times Now on the counting day of the Karnataka Assembly election in specific markets.

5. November 1, 2019: Republic raised some specific concerns regarding the viewership data on BARC.

6. March 17, 2020: Republic brought to BARC's notice the disparity in coverage numbers of Times Now in contrast to Republic TV in Week 9.

7. September 3, 2020: Republic wrote to BARC about the landing page advantage accrued to Times Now in Week 34.

Mumbai Police alleges TRP scam

Speaking to the media on October 8, Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh accused Republic TV and two other channels of rigging TRPs by paying viewers to keep their channels on for longer periods. But the FIR registered on October 6, 2020, made no mention of Republic TV, Republic Bharat, Republic World, or any affiliate of the Republic Media Network. An audit inquiry by BARC confirmed that 5 households were indeed bribed to watch India Today daily for a minimum of two hours from November 2019 to May 2020.

However, interestingly, the Mumbai Police’s news conference named Republic TV. The Supreme Court raised concerns about Param Bir Singh's statements in the media regarding the case. Already, the Maharashtra government has admitted before the Bombay High Court that Republic TV was not named in the original FIR. Republic CEO Vikas Khanchandani and the network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh were arrested in connection with this case and later granted bail by the court. The emails written by BARC CEO Sunil Lulla on October 17, 2020, and November 20, 2020, clearly ruled out any TRP manipulation by Republic.

