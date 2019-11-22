WATCH: Uddhav Thackeray's First Response After Pawar Endorses Him As Next Maharashtra CM

After the joint meeting between Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress ended on Friday, November 22 in Mumbai, Shiv Sena supremo Uddhav Thackeray while addressing the media said the final announcement on the government formation in Maharashtra will be made after all three parties finish the discussion on the issues. He said, "Today for the first time all leaders met. We had a positive discussion on most of the issues. Few issues remain yet to be discussed, so once all issues are discussed, we will make an announcement." However, Uddhav did not comment on the question of who will be the next CM of Maharashtra.

Sharad Pawar makes a huge statement

After the joint meeting, NCP Chief Sharad Pawar made a huge statement by revealing that there was unanimity on Uddhav Thackeray being the Chief Minister of Maharashtra. He added that the discussions between the parties would continue on Saturday, November 23. Furthermore, he asserted confidence that the tie-up would be formally announced on Saturday.

Pawar said, “There is unanimity on the fact that Uddhav Thackeray should lead the government. All of us agree that the discussions should continue. The discussion will be reflected in a written format. I think that tomorrow, the entire programme and details of the tie-up will be announced in a press conference.”

Gadkari calls Sena-NCP-Cong alliance 'Opportunistic'

Terming the alliance among Shiv Sena, NCP and Congress as opportunistic, senior BJP leader and Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday said even if they formed the government in Maharashtra, it will not last beyond six to eight months. In an interview to PTI during electioneering in Jharkhand, he said the alliance forged by these "ideologically different" parties was just to keep the BJP out of power, which was unfortunate.

READ | MASSIVE | ‘Uddhav to lead Maha govt’ confirms Sharad Pawar post Sena-Cong-NCP joint meet

READ | Shiv Sena, NCP, Cong opportunistic; govt unlikely to last beyond 6-8 months: Gadkari

Maharashtra power impasse

Since none of the major political parties could garner enough numbers for government formation, President's Rule was imposed in Maharashtra on November 12. Hectic parlays have been going on in the NCP, Shiv Sena, and Congress camps to forge a post-poll alliance in the State. Sources also indicated that a formula has been worked out whereby the Sena would get the CM’s post for five years. However, all three parties would have ministers proportionate to their strength in the Maharashtra assembly. On Wednesday, Congress President reportedly gave the green signal for the formation of an alliance with the Shiv Sena.

READ | HUGE | 'Uddhav Thackeray ready to be Maharashtra CM' says Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut

READ | Uddhav Thackeray miffed with BJP for removing Sena from NDA without talk: Sources