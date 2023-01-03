‘Ready For Any Challenge’: RM Rajnath Singh During His First Tawang Visit Post China Clash

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh makes his first visit to Arunachal Pradesh’s Tawang district since the clash between the soldiers of the PLA and the Indian Army broke out on December 9. In his address during the inauguration of various infra projects, the RM said, "If war is imposed on the country then it is ready for any challenge".

Taking a leaf from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remarks to Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, he reiterated India's resolve by saying, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi re-clarified India's resolve by saying "this is not the era of war" and drew the world's attention to this resolution. That is, we do not believe in war. But if war is imposed on us, we are ready to face any challenge,” he said.

Infrastructure development key to national security

Emphasising on the importance of connectivity and road infrastructure in the North - East Singh said, “The situations we had to face in the northern sector in the past, and the way we were able to resolutely counter the adversary, could not have been possible without adequate infrastructural development.”

Appreciating the work by the BRO of building roads in the Ladakh region he said, “Be it Demchowk or DS-Daulat-Beg-Oldi sector, the pace of development of roads in Ladakh is unprecedented. Earlier at Demchok, people had to use horses and mules to cross the pass. But today they can travel by any vehicle.”

India - China Tawang faceoff

Indian and Chinese soldiers on December 9 engaged in a face-off along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang sector after the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers attempted to make incursions on an Indian peak at about 17,000 feet.

"On December 9, PLA troops contacted the LAC in Tawang Sector which was contested by own (Indian) troops in a firm and resolute manner. This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides," the Indian Army had said in a statement.

