Ready For Elections In Jammu And Kashmir Any Time Now, Centre Tells Supreme Court

Ready for elections in Jammu and Kashmir anytime, testified Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on Thursday (August 31) to the Supreme Court adding that “now it’s for the Election Commission to take a call.”

“The Central Government is ready for elections anytime now. Till date updating of the voters’ list was going on…which is substantially over. Some part is remaining that the Election Commission is doing,” Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told a five-judge Constitution Bench led by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud while giving a roadmap for the restoration of electoral democracy and complete statehood in J&K.

Polls in Jammu and Kashmir to be held in three stages

Mehta further said that there are three due elections. The polls in Jammu and Kashmir will be held in three stages - first panchayat polls, second municipal polls and then legislative assembly polls, he said.

Top court’s order to Centre for a definite timeline for Statehood

The top court during the last hearing had ordered the Centre to give a 'definite' timeline for Statehood and elections in the region.

"When are you going to have elections? Restoration of democracy is important…We need a statement from the Central Government on this. Is there a timeframe? Is there a roadmap? Please tell us the roadmap for this," the Bench had asked Mehta -- who represented the Centre.

During the hearing on Thursday (August 31), the Centre refused to provide a timeframe on restoration of Jammu and Kashmir's statehood, Mehta however said, “We’re dealing with an extremely extraordinary situation.”

Steps taken by the Centre

“Steps are being taken by the Central Government for the Statehood of Jammu and Kashmir and these steps can be taken only if it is a Union Territory. Developments are taking place for it to become a complete State,” SG Tushar Mehta said.

According to SG, the Centre's numerous measures have resulted in a 45.2% decrease in terrorist incidents from 2018 to 2023 and a 90% decrease in infiltration. Law and order issues like stone pelting etc. reduced by 97 per cent, he added.

"In 2018, the stone pelting was 1761. Now it is NIL. Not just because of police and security steps, but of other steps. Organised bandhs by secessionist groups in 2018 were 52. Now it is NIL," Mehta said.

In 2023 so far, 1 crore tourists have visited the Valley, Mehta added.