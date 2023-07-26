Ready To Cross LoC If Need Arises, Civilians Should Be Ready To Support Army: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Wednesday said India is ready to cross the Line of Control (LoC) to maintain its honour and dignity, and called upon civilians to be ready to support the soldiers in such a situation.

Citing the example of the Russia-Ukraine war, he said the war has been going on for more than a year because civilians have stepped up and are participating in the war.

Singh was speaking at the Kargil War Memorial here on the occasion of the 24th Kargil Vijay Diwas. Earlier, he laid a wreath at the memorial to pay tributes to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives during the 1999 Kargil War.

"No compromise will be made in protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country. We have given a free hand to the armed forces to eliminate the nation's enemies.

"India is a peace-loving nation which believes in its centuries-old values and is committed towards international laws, but to safeguard our interests, we will not hesitate in crossing the LoC," he said.

"We can go to any extreme to maintain the honour and dignity of the country...if that includes crossing the LoC, we are ready to do that...if we are provoked and if the need arises, we will cross the LoC," Singh added.

Citing the example of the Russia-Ukraine conflict, the defence minister stated that the war, which has been continuing for more than one year, reflects the unpredictable nature of conflicts in today's times.

"The war has been prolonged as the people are training and joining their military in fighting for their cause," he said.

The minister called upon the people to be ready to participate in wars not only indirectly but directly as well, if ever the need arises.

"People should be mentally prepared, so that whenever the nation needs them, they should be ready to help the armed forces. Just as every soldier is an Indian, in the same way, every Indian should be ready to play the role of a soldier,” he said.

"Whenever there has been a war situation, our public has always supported the forces but that support has been indirect. I urge the public to be ready to support the soldiers directly on the battlefield if the need arises," he added.

Singh said the Kargil war was imposed on India, which was "backstabbed" by Pakistan.

"The Kargil war was imposed on India. At that time, India had tried to solve the issues with Pakistan through talks... we are backstabbed by Pakistan," he said.

"During Operation Vijay, the Indian Army sent a message not only to Pakistan but to the whole world that when it comes to our national interests, our Army will not back down at any cost.

"We are fully committed to safeguarding our national interests even today," the minister said.

Many of the soldiers who fought in the Kargil war were newly married, about to get married or were the sole breadwinners of their families. But they did not think about their lives and put them on the line, Singh said.

"I salute our brave sons who put the country first and sacrificed their lives. Their sacrifices have not gone waste, their contribution will continue to inspire generations," he added.

The defence minister also called upon the Army to work towards ensuring that the contribution of these unsung heroes does not go unnoticed.

The Indian Army had launched a fierce counter-assault, Operation Vijay, to push back Pakistani forces that had stealthily occupied important heights in Ladakh in 1999.

The war saw Indian armed forces fight in the most challenging terrains amid harsh weather conditions in Drass, Kargil and Batalik sectors.

Kargil Vijay Diwas is observed to mark India's victory over Pakistan.

The ceremony at Drass also witnessed a gathering of war heroes, veer naris and the families of the fallen heroes.

Singh interacted with them and extended heartfelt gratitude while recalling all those who made the supreme sacrifice in the service of the nation. He assured them that the sacrifices of these bravehearts will never be forgotten.