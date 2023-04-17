'Ready To Face All Legal Actions,' Responds K Annamalai After DMK Slaps 500 Crore Notice

After Tamil Nadu BJP chief K Annamalai released a video against DMK leaders accusing them of possessing unaccounted assets, the political temperature in the state of Karnataka has increased as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Party issued a legal notice against Annamalai alleging defamation for relasing "DMK files". Responding to same, Annamalai on Monday said, "

I am ready to face legal actions."

The legal notice on behalf of DMK organising secretary RS Bharathi seeks removal of the video from the press and his social media handles. The notice further said that Annamalai should pay damages to the tune of Rs 500 crores to the party, which the party will in turn pay over to the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister’s relief fund. Notably, the legal notice against Annamalai gives him only 48 hours to respond, failing which the DMK party would further file civil and criminal proceedings against him and his properties.

'I am ready': Annamalai responds to DMK's legal notice

Responding to DMK's legal notice and demand of Rs 500 crores to the party, Annamalai said he will not remove the video from social media and asserted that he is "ready to face all legal action."

What does DMK's legal notice against Annamalai seek?

The notice issued on behalf of DMK states, "In a video clipping titled "DMK Files", which runs about 15 minutes, several false, baseless, defamatory, imaginary, and scandalous allegations were made against the DMK party, its President M.K. Stalin, and the party’s Ministers, MPs, and other leaders. These allegations have the effect of defaming the party and its President, and therefore our client, in his capacity as the Organisation Secretary, is constrained to issue the present legal notice to you in respect of the defamatory allegations made against the DMK Party and its President alone."

"Within 48 hours of receipt of this notice, failing which our client will be constrained to initiate appropriate civil and criminal proceedings against you and your properties, holding you personally liable for all costs and consequences arising therefrom," reads the statement.

Annamalai accusses MK Stalin, DMK leaders of money laundering and other crimes

Annamallia launched a direct allegation at Tamil Nadu CM M K Stalin, claiming that he has taken Rs 200 crores from an Indo-European company. "I am going to give it (the evidence) to the CBI. In 2011, the election funding came. A complaint will be filed, and an investigation should be conducted," he said. He further alleged that DMK is becoming a money laundering company and that all the corrupt activities going on inside the party will be exposed by him. "We have released DMK files, Part 1. It's going to be a series throughout the year. It's just the first family of the DMK that we have disclosed that has direct assets, their shareholdings in a company, and the valuations. We haven't gone beyond it," Annamalai stated.

DMK denies Annamalai's allegations

On Friday, the DMK party denied all the allegations put forward by the state BJP chief, calling him "laughable and coming from an ignorant person." Bharati said Annamalai did not provide any proof for his claims and challenged him to prove his allegation within 15 days, after which he said they will take legal action against Annamalai after discussing with their legal team.

Image: ANI