Real estate agent, associate attack 70-year-old woman in Ulhasnagar

Thane, Oct 23 (PTI) A real estate agent was arrested in Ulhasnagar in Thane district for allegedly attacking a 70-year-old woman with a sharp weapon, police said on Saturday.

An official said the woman has been admitted in a hospital with severe injuries and her condition was stated to be critical.

"The cause of the attack seems to be a property dispute. The real estate agent has been arrested and one more person is wanted in the case. The incident took place on Friday evening," he added. PTI COR BNM BNM BNM

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)