Real TRP Scam: ED's Probe In Variance With Mumbai Police; Panels Denied & No Money Trails

The Real TRP Scam is out and the 100% fabrication of the TRP probe led by the tainted ex-cop Param Bir Singh has been established. In the second part of the Real TRP report, which Republic TV put into the public domain, the real TRP Data which has been suppressed for two years is out. The signed and certified copy of the ED Chargesheet has been duly accessed by Republic Media Network, which will be breaking the story through the day.

Absolutely no financial trail or funds to Republic, which means Mumbai police concocted the charge

Data shows that the households linked to Republic were actually watching Lutyens news channel

Param Bir Singh lied during his October 8,2020, press conference on TRP case

What’s in the Real TRP Scam Report (Part 2)?

PAGE 80

"Findings of probe by the ED not in consonance with the Mumbai Police"

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

PAGE 81

"Analysis of viewership pattern shows that households were watching channels other than Republic"

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

PAGE 87

"Households deny having taken money for watching Republic TV or Republic Bharat”

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

PAGE 87

"Statements by households (denying Mumbai Police claim) corroborate with the raw data maintained by BARC"

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

PAGE 87

"RMs stated that they had never paid households to watch Republic TV/Republic Bharat"

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

PAGE 87

"Abhishek Kolawade categorically stated he has not paid RMs for increasing viewership of Republic TV"

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

PAGE 87

"No financial/fund trail to connect payment of monies by Republic"

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

PAGE 87

"No corroboration of Mumbai Police allegation of Rs 13 lacs was found in investigation and money trail from a bank account"

PAGE 89

"There is no evidence to indicate the role of Republic TV in bribing households/RMs"

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

What this means about the Real TRP Scam:

The entire Mumbai Police investigation was fraudulent

What this proves:

Parambir and Vaze made up absolute fiction against Republic. MVA Government is guilty of malicious and false prosecution against Republic. This becomes a clear case of State sponsored cheating and criminal intimidation

Impact:

Multiple level vindication for Republic at Household, statement, RM and Raw Data level