Quick links:
Image: Republic TV
The Real TRP Scam is out and the 100% fabrication of the TRP probe led by the tainted Param Bir Singh has been established. In the first part of the Real TRP report, which Republic TV put into the public domain, the real TRP Data which has been suppressed for two years is out. The signed and certified copy of the ED Chargesheet has been duly accessed by Republic Media Network, which will be breaking the story through the day.
PAGE 34
“Statements were contrary to the statement given to Mumbai Police in as much as they denied watching Republic TV or Republic Bharat”
- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case
PAGE 40
“Seen from the above table that the said households either did not watch Republic TV or Republic Bharat or not having substantial viewership of these channels”
- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case
It is now established without doubt that statements were twisted, evidence openly fabricated to create a completely false case against Republic TV.
BARC data cited in the TRP Report shows evidence of possible TRP manipulation by others, nothing against Republic.