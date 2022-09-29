The Real TRP Scam is out and the 100% fabrication of the TRP probe led by the tainted Param Bir Singh has been established. In the first part of the Real TRP report, which Republic TV put into the public domain, the real TRP Data which has been suppressed for two years is out. The signed and certified copy of the ED Chargesheet has been duly accessed by Republic Media Network, which will be breaking the story through the day.

Raw viewership data of TRPs put before public for the 1st time

Raw viewership data establishes that households surveyed contract Param Bir Singh’s claims on Republic

What’s in Real TRP Scam Report (PART 1)?

PAGE 34

“Statements were contrary to the statement given to Mumbai Police in as much as they denied watching Republic TV or Republic Bharat”

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

PAGE 40

“Seen from the above table that the said households either did not watch Republic TV or Republic Bharat or not having substantial viewership of these channels”

- as mentioned in the ED Chargesheet in the TRP Case

What this means about the Real TRP Scam:

It is now established without doubt that statements were twisted, evidence openly fabricated to create a completely false case against Republic TV.

What this proves:

100% fabrication by the tainted Param Bir Singh. Republic has been totally vindicated in the TRP Case.

The Real TRP Scam, as is established greatly in the ED Chargesheet, proves beyond doubt that Parambir knew there was evidence against other channels, and yet carried out a hoax and turned it against Republic.

Param Bir was saving the real TRP scamsters by taking evidence against them and using it to fix Republic instead.

Also important:

BARC data cited in the TRP Report shows evidence of possible TRP manipulation by others, nothing against Republic.

Therefore we ask: