REALITY CHECK: No Police Deployment At Delhi Accident Site & Location Where Body Was Found

In a reality check for Delhi police, Republic reported from the very place where the scooter collided with a car in the wee hours on Tuesday. During the ground reporting, Republic was shocked to see no police deployment, patrolling and security after the sensational hit-and-run case.

At 2:01 am, there was a lot of vehicular movement on the road, making it difficult to believe that accused dragged the body for 12 kilometres.

At 2.18 am, Republic covered the stretch where a woman was dragged. Still, no police patrolling and security checkposts were to be found throughout the stretch.

Republic also spoke to a driver who said that it is not possible that the person behind the wheel would not know if something or a body comes underneath the vehicle.

"The person who drives a car knows if something comes under his vehicle. It is not possible that the person behind the wheel does not know if a body comes under the car," the driver told Republic.

At 3.30 am, Republic reached Jaunti where the body was discovered. The investigation is going on but the crime scene was empty. There was no police presence at the spot.

A 20-year-old woman was killed in the wee hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a Maruti Suzuki Baleno, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. The victim's body was found in outer Delhi's Kanjhawala.

The five accused have been arrested by police and booked for culpable homicide among other sections. The accused are presently under police custody.

Victim's mother claims 'was planned murder'

Claiming that it was a conspiracy, the victim's mother demanded capital punishment for the accused. She alleged that it could be a 'well-thought-of, well-planned murder'.

"Either you hand them over to the public or hang them to death in broad daylight. And that too as soon as possible, it should not take 2-3 years. I am giving you 24 hours," she added.