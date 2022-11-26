'Really?': Facebook Takes Down Sanjeev Sanyal's Post On 26/11 Mumbai Terror Attacks

Sanjiv Sanyal, member of the Economic Advisory Council to the Prime Minister (EAC-PM), on Saturday said that his post on the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack was taken down by Facebook, stating that it goes against the "Community standards".

Taking to Twitter, Sanyal said that Facebook has informed him that his post on the 26/11 Mumbai attacks is against the platform's Community Standards on spam. "Really??? And how its it spam? or 'false advertising'?" he asked.

He also shared Facebook's notice of taking down his post, which read, "Your post goes against our Community Standards on spam. No one else can see your post. We have these standards to prevent things such as false advertising, fraud and security breaches." His now-taken-down post on Meta's platform said, "Never forget, never forgive 26/11".

Facebook has just informed me that my post on 26/11 Mumbai attacks is against their "Community Standards" on spam........ really??? And how is it spam? or "false advertising"? pic.twitter.com/tQolCXybUW — Sanjeev Sanyal (@sanjeevsanyal) November 26, 2022

Mumbai terror attacks

On November 26, 2008, around 10 terrorists from Pakistan arrived in Mumbai by sea route. Over the next three days, 166 people, including 18 security personnel, lost their lives in indiscriminate firing, while several others were wounded. One of the terrorists, Mohammed Ajmal Amir Kasab who was captured alive, was hanged four years later on November 21, 2012.

Earlier in the day, tributes were paid at locations targeted by terrorists including Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, the Oberoi Trident, Nariman House, the Jewish community centre, Nariman House, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, Cama and Albless Hospital and the memorial of ASI Tukaram Omble who was martyred while nabbing Ajmal Kasab.

Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and CM Eknath Shinde also laid wreaths at the martyrs' memorial on the premises of the Police Commissioner Office in Mumbai, where Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis, state minister Deepak Kesarkar, Chief Secretary Manu Kumar Srivastava, DGP Rajnish Seth, Mumbai Police Commissioner Vivek Phansalkar and other officials were present.

The then Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) chief Hemant Karkare, Army Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, Mumbai Additional Police Commissioner Ashok Kamte and police inspector Vijay Salaskar were martyred in the terror attacks.