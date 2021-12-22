Rear Admiral Atul Anand Takes Over As Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area

Rear Admiral Atul Anand, VSM assumed duties of Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area (FOK) on 20 December, Monday, the Indian Navy said in a statement. The Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area is responsible to the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Western Naval Command for the operations and administration of all establishments and units at Karwar, including ships and submarines based at the Karwar Naval Base. According to the statement, Rear Admiral Anand was commissioned in January 1988 into the Executive branch of the Indian Navy. Anand, who is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla has also attended Defence Services Command and Staff College, Mirpur in Bangladesh. Besides, the new Flag Officer Commanding took his education from National Defence College in New Delhi.

RAdm Atul Anand assumed duties of Flag Officer Commanding Karnataka Naval Area #FOK today, 20Dec21 at Karwar.



An alumnus of NDA, he was commissioned into the #IndianNavy on 01 Jan 1988. A Navigation& Direction specialist, he was #FOMA prior taking up his present assignment.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/WcwsWkVKPs — PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) December 20, 2021

Rear Admiral commanded four warships including guided-missile destroyer INS Mumbai

Rear Admiral has also attended the prestigious Advance Security Cooperation Course at the Asia Pacific Centre for Security Studies, Hawaii, USA. His educational qualifications include an MPhil and MSc in Defence and Strategic Studies, Masters in Defence Studies and a BSc degree. He is a recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal and has held several key appointments in his naval career including the command of torpedo recovery vessel IN TRV A72, missile boat INS Chatak, corvette INS Khukri and the destroyer INS Mumbai. He also served as the Navigating Officer of IN ships Sharda, Ranvijay and Jyoti, and was the Direction Officer of the Sea Harrier squadron INAS 300 and the Executive Officer of the destroyer INS Delhi.

"His important staff appointments include Joint Director Staff Requirements, Directing Staff at the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington, Director Naval Operations and Director Naval Intelligence (Ops). He had also served as the Principal Director Naval Operations and the Principal Director Strategy, Concepts and Transformation at Integrated Headquarters of the Ministry of Defence (Navy)," Navy informed. As a Flag Officer, he has served as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Foreign Cooperation and Intelligence) and Deputy Commandant and Chief Instructor at the National Defence Academy, Khadakvasla.

