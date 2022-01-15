Rear Admiral KP Arvindan Takes Charge As Admiral Superintendent Of Mumbai Naval Dockyard

Rear Admiral KP Arvindan, VSM, took over charge as Admiral Superintendent of Naval Dockyard, Mumbai from Rear Admiral B Sivakumar, VSM, at a Ceremonial Parade held at the Naval Base on Friday, January 14, the Indian Navy informed in a statement.

Rear Admiral KP Arvindan is an alumnus of Naval College of Engineering, INS Shivaji, Lonavla, and is from the first batch of the Naval Engineering Course. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy in November 1987. He holds a B-Tech degree in Marine Engineering and an M-Tech degree in Industrial Engineering from NITIE, Mumbai.

"In a career spanning over 34 years of service, the Admiral served in various capacities, including at command headquarters, training establishments, the marine gas turbine overhaul centre, INS Eksila, and Naval Dockyard, Mumbai," the Indian Navy informed. Rear Admiral KP Arvindan has served onboard a Petya class patrol vessel, the missile corvette Kirpan and guided-missile destroyers Rajput and Ranjit.

The Indian Navy informed in its statement that Rear Admiral KP Arvindan's recent appointments include being the Commanding Officer of the premier training establishment, INS Shivaji, and Commodore (Fleet Maintenance)-- an assignment he handled for a period of four years, handling issues related to maintenance and repair support for the aircraft carrier, Vikramaditya, and the submarine fleet of the Indian Navy.

KP Arvindan is a recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal

On promotion to the flag rank, Rear Admiral KP Arvindan was appointed as Admiral Superintendent, Naval Ship Repair Yard, Karwar. A recipient of the Vishisht Seva Medal, the Admiral was serving as Chief Staff Officer (Technical) at Headquarters, Western Naval Command, prior to taking over the present assignment.

Earlier last month, vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta, AVSM, YSM, VSM, assumed charge as the Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C), Eastern Naval Command (ENC) at an impressive Ceremonial Parade held at the Naval Base.

The Ministry of Defence in its official release said, "Vice Admiral Biswajit Dasgupta is an alumnus of the National Defence Academy. He was commissioned into the Indian Navy in 1985 and is a specialist in Navigation and Direction. He is a graduate of Defence Services Command and Staff College, Bangladesh, Army War College, Mhow and National Defence College, New Delhi."

