Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena Takes Charge As Fleet Commander Of Navy's Western Fleet

Rear Admiral Sameer Saxena, NM took over as the Fleet Commander of Westen Fleet from Real Admiral Ajay Kochhar, NM, who proceeds to take over as Project Director (Operations and Training) at HQ ATVP in New Delhi. The Western Fleet, also known as the Indian Navy's "Sword Arm," saw the change of helm on Monday, December 27. Rear Admiral Saxena was commissioned into the Indian Navy. He attended National Defence Academy in Khadakwasla, Defence Services Staff College in Wellington, and Naval War College in Newport (USA).

Rear Admiral Saxena's afloat appointments include being a member of the Direction Team of the INS Viraat and the Navigating Officer of the Indian Naval Ships Kuthar, Godavari, and Delhi. He was also the Executive Officer of the INS Mumbai. He has commanded the Mauritian Coast Guard Ship Guardian as well as the Indian Naval Ships Kulish and Mysore. The senior naval officer was also the Fleet Operations Officer of Western Fleet.

Rear Admiral Saxena also served as Naval Assistant to the Chief of Naval Staff

A tenure at the Directorate of Personnel, as well as stint as Naval Assistant to the Chief of Naval Staff and Principal Director of Foreign Cooperation, all at IHQ MoD (N), were among his staff assignments. He also served as Naval Adviser at the Indian High Commission in London. On February 5, 2020, he assumed duties as Assistant Chief of Naval Staff (Policy and Plans) after being promoted to the Flag rank.