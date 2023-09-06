Reasi Encounter | J&K DGP, Says ‘Terrorism Won’t Be Allowed, They Will Be Crushed'

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday, September 6 addressed a press conference regarding the Reasi encounter.

“Searches are ongoing in the area. The team had a good start and operations are being carried out,” he said.

The security forces on September 4 successfully eliminated one terrorist, identified as a Pakistani operative affiliated with the banned terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). The operation is underway as security personnel work diligently to apprehend the second terrorist who remains active in the region.

While addressing the media Singh further threw light on the neighbouring land Pakistan’s intentions to revive terrorism.

“We are working hard to wipe them out. Pakistan is attempting to revive terrorism in Rajouri and Poonch by pushing terrorists into the Indian side. Many groups have been killed while infiltrating, and others are being killed. Those areas which are weak are being beefed up. Locals have also helped us a lot,” he said.

Giving a fierce warning to the enemy the J&K DGP said, “Terrorism won’t be allowed to make heads up, they will be crushed.”

Combating terrorism in J&K

The encounter marks yet another significant development in the region's ongoing efforts to combat terrorism. According to preliminary information, the operation was initiated based on intelligence indicating the presence of two terrorists in the Gali Sohab area of Tulli, Chassana.

The operation was launched with a joint effort by the local police from Chassana Police Station, led by the Station House Officer (SHO), and Indian Army personnel, following the establishment of a cordon around the targeted location. As the security forces closed in on the house where the terrorists had taken refuge, the terrorists opened fire, leading to an intense exchange of gunfire.