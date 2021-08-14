'Reasonable Time Should Be Given': Relief To BMC Commissioner In Sea Pollution Case By SC

The Supreme Court of India on Friday granted relief to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner I S Chahal and ordered that he need not mark his presence physically in the summon issued by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) ) in a case on sea pollution. The apex court stated that since corporations and officials are busy controlling the pandemic, they should be given reasonable time to file their compliance. SC also directed the NGT to not initiate any coercive action against the BMC Commissioner.

However, the Supreme Court refused to put a stay on the NGT probe in the case of discharge of untreated sewage in sea and water bodies.

The Supreme Court of India in its order stated, "The municipal corporation and the municipal commissioner must respond to the notice, which has been issued by the NGT. At the same time, recourse to coercive steps against the municipal commissioner is not appropriate, particularly when the official is engaged in a herculean effort to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic for protecting the residents of the metropolis. Reasonable time should be given to MCGM and the municipal commissioner to apprise the tribunal of the steps taken."

On July 16, during the hearing of the sea pollution case, the NGT had taken note of the delay in implementation of the sewage disposal plan in Mumbai and therefore summoned I S Chahal, to appear before the tribunal in person. The NGT had also asked the BMC to explain why coercive action should not be taken against corporations for non-compliance. Following this, the BMC had approached the Supreme Court of India and sought relief from the NGT notice.

BMC Collects 39 Lakh As Fines For Spitting In Public

Meanwhile, BMC has collected a total of Rs 39 lakh from public offenders. Deputy Commissioner Sangita Hasnale said in a statement on Friday that approximately 19,000 people were fined by the BMC for spitting on the road and other public places. The Municipal Corporation provides multiple civic amenities to the people living in the BMC area and is responsible for making sure that the general health of the people is kept under check.

Apart from providing basic facilities, they have the authority to punish people for violating rules regarding the health of the people. The BMC considers spitting an unhealthy exercise and spitting in public can facilitate the spread of various diseases like COVID-19. Therefore, the civic body started imposing a fine of Rs 200 on those who spit in public places.

