Recalling ‘Quit India’, The ‘Do Or Die' Call And The Final Nail In British Rule's Coffin

Quit India Movement, also known as the ‘Bharat Chodo Andolan’, ‘August Movement’, or ‘August Kranti', was launched by Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi (Mahatma Gandhi) during the height of World War II on August 9, 1942. Mahatma Gandhi gave the clarion call of ‘Karo Ya Maro (Do or Die)’ and ‘Angrezon Bharat Chodo (Quit India) to his compatriots for a decisive fight against British rule.

The truly peoples-led movement, launched at the Bombay session of the All India Congress Committee (AICC) was a defining one in the history of India’s freedom struggle making it clear that nothing short of the Britisher’s departure was acceptable to India’s masses.

The people were on their own - out on the street, motivated by Gandhiji’s call on August 9. But the British rulers were quick to act and immediately arrested Mahatma Gandhi along with the whole Congress leadership.

Quit India Movement History

Various factors came together to create the perfect storm after leaders of the freedom movement learnt that the British empire, which was a part of the allied forces, wanted to utilise Indian resources and manpower in World War II.

Stafford Cripps, a member of the British war cabinet, was dispatched to India to solicit support for the war at a time when massive protests had already started. Cripps arrived with an offer of dominion status in return for India's support for the war without realising that the likes of Bhagat Singh, Chandra Shekhar Azad and thousands of others hadn’t sacrificed their lives for dominion status.

Demand of freedom fighters across the country was unanimous and it was for ‘Poorna Swaraj’ (total independence).

“Here is a mantra, a short one that I give you. You may imprint it on your hearts and let every breath of yours give expression to it. The mantra is: ‘Karo ya Maro’, ‘Do or Die’,” Mahatma Gandhi gave a clarion call to the nation on 8 August, 1942.

The Quit India Movement was launched at a time when the entire world was facing a humongous upheaval and in the midst of the fierce World War II. The war in the west and east of India as well as movements against colonialism had intensified.

All big leaders were arrested within a few hours of the Quit India movement being launched. It became a leaderless agitation but the entire society was galvanised. Large protests and demonstrations were held all over the country against symbols of the British government, day to day functioning of all government organisations got derailed, students and factory workers went on strike, peasants across the country rose against high taxes and government officials disregarded their official rules.

Quit India Movement significance

The Quit India Movement marked a turning point in the history of the country and was essential in India's fight for independence. It was the catalyst for widespread defiance of British authority, including acts of deviance and non-cooperation.

The Quit India Movement was a turning point in Indian politics because it set the stage for future political change.

Gandhiji in his historic speech at Gowalia Tank Maidan said, ‘The power, when it comes, will belong to the people of India, and it will be for them to decide to whom it is placed….’. It is in the Quit India Movement that the freedom struggle was owned by ‘We the People’ who fought for India’s freedom.

As India gets ready to celebrate the 81st anniversary of the epoch-making agitation, it is also a time to look back, remember and pay homage to all those who laid down their life or fought for our independence.