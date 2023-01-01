'Received Blessings From Dalai Lama...': Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Sunday sought the blessings of Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama.

“A spiritually profound beginning of the New Year. Along with family today we received blessings of HH The Dalai Lama. We also prayed for his good health & long life. It was heartening that His Holiness very kindly accepted our invitation to visit Arunachal Pradesh to bless us,” Khandu said.

Chief Minister Khandu was there to attend a teaching program by Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama at Kalachakra Maidan in BodhGaya. The Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama’s discourse was heard by more than 80,000 Buddhist devotees.

Life threat to Dalai Lama

Meanwhile, in connection with an alleged threat to Dalai Lama, the Bihar police detained a suspected Chinese woman in Bodh Gaya on Thursday. She is currently being questioned, according to ADG JS Gangwar, who verified the incident to ANI.

“Police detained the suspected (Chinese) woman in Bodh Gaya in connection with an alleged threat to Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama. She is being interrogated,” ADG said.

The Dalai Lama resumed his annual trip to Bodh Gaya this year after postponing it for the previous two years owing to the Covid outbreak.