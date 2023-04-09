Last Updated:

Received Threat Call From 'Lawrence Bishnoi Gang Member', Claims Congress' Rajasthan MLA

In his complaint, Bhakar alleged that he received threat calls on his mobile phone on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ladnun) Rajesh Dhaka said.

General News
 
| Written By
Press Trust Of India

Image: Twitter/@MukeshBhakar_


Mukesh Bhakar, the Congress MLA from Rajasthan's Ladnun constituency, has alleged that he received death threats from a man who claimed to be affiliated with gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, police said on Sunday.

Bhakar lodged a police complaint regarding the threats on Friday, they said.

In his complaint, Bhakar alleged that he received threat calls on his mobile phone on Monday, Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ladnun) Rajesh Dhaka said.

According to the complaint, the man who threatened Bhakar had identified himself as Rohit Godara.

Godara is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang, Dhaka said.

The police have begun an investigation after registering a case under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, he said.

Dhaka added that the the police's special and cyber cells are investigating the matter.

READ | Pilot hits out at Gehlot, announces 1-day hunger strike over inaction against corruption
READ | Rajasthan govt works with full commitment for all-round development of youth: CM Gehlot
READ | Country's biggest strength is strong parliamentary democracy, says Rajasthan Assembly speaker
READ | Amid Sachin Pilot-Ashok Gehlot tussle, Congress praises Rajasthan CM; 'A sorted leader'

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)

First Published:
COMMENT