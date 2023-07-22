Recent Arrests Reveal Radicalisation & Corruption In Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Jail

The recent arrest of five suspected terrorists in Bengaluru terror plot, all of whom were former inmates at Parappana Agrahara jail, has raised serious questions about the safety and security within the prison premises. Of particular concern is the suspicion that jails might have turned into safe havens for hardened criminals, where illicit activities can be facilitated with money. The focus of the investigation lies on A-1 accused Nazir, who was jailed in connection with the 2008 Bengaluru serial blasts case.

Allegations, as per sources against prison officials

VIP treatment for Nazir: A source, speaking anonymously to Republic, alleged that "Nazir used to train other prisoners on jihad in jail. He was given VIP hospitality even though he was in the high-security zone."

Youth assigned to attend to Nazir's needs: It is alleged that “Nazir was being provided with four to five youths to massage him daily, and some corrupt officials used to charge Rs 6,000 per week." These youths were reportedly jailed for their own crimes and were sent to cater to Nazir's wants and needs.

Radicalization within the jail: Disturbingly, it is claimed that "Nazir used to radicalise the youth who used to come to massage him and used to plant ideas of jihad" in their minds.

Bail arrangements for radicalised youths: Further allegations state that "Nazir used to arrange the bail of these youths who were sent to him later on after radicalising them."

Scale of influence: Nazir, who has been incarcerated at Parappana Agrahara jail for the past 13 years, is suspected to have "radicalised over 40 youths" during his time there, indicating the significant impact of his activities.

Connections to other suspects: The six other accused in the recent case came into contact with Nazir during their "18 months" service inside his cell at the Parappana Agrahara jail in 2017, suggesting a network of influence and connections.

Expensive gifts confiscated: After the recent arrest, "an IPS officer has visited the jail cell of Nazir after the arrest and had moved out expensive and luxurious things given to him for comfort."

Facilitating contact with terror organisations: Additionally, Nazir is accused of "help[ing] the youth establish contact with terror organisations and its members."

Internal inquiry ordered

In response to these grave allegations, "ADGP Prisons Malini Krishnamurthy has ordered an inquiry" to determine if any jail officials were involved in the irregularities along with Nazir.

Joint Commissioner of police's response

When questioned by Republic about whether Parappana Agrahara jail has become a safe haven for criminals, Joint Commissioner of Police Sharanappa stated, "there's no evidence but if anything suspicious has happened an investigation will happen on the same. Also this is a place where criminals are locked up together and in the process may have ended up sharing information with each other."

Background of T Nazir, the terrorist

T Nazir is a Lashkar-e-Taiba (LET) operative who was detained in 2008 in connection with the Bengaluru serial blast case. He is known to be the LET's south India commander. While he was acquitted in the Kozhikode twin blast case, he was convicted in the Kalamassery bus burning case and the Kashmir terror recruitment case of 2006. He is now the prime accused (Accused no 1) in the recent case involving the arrested terror suspects.