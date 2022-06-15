'Reconsider Reinstating Franco Mulakkal As Bishop': Save Our Sisters Forum Appeals To Pope

The Save Our Sisters (SOS) forum on Wednesday wrote a letter to Pope Francis, expressing strong objection to the decision to reinstate rape-accused Franco Mulakkal as the Bishop of Jalandhar. The forum said the Pope’s move, based on a trial court’s judgment acquitting Mulakkal in the rape case, challenged the Ten Commandments and all Canonical Laws.

The forum appealed to the Bishop of Rome to not reinstate Franco Mulakkal until a plea challenging his acquittal is heard by the Kerala High Court.

Decks were cleared for former Jalandhar Bishop Franco Mulakkal's return to the pastoral duties after the Vatican accepted the Kottayam trial court's decision, acquitting him of rape charges by a nun in January 2022.

During his visit to the Jalandhar diocese last Saturday, Archbishop Leopoldo Girelli, the apostolic nuncio to India and Nepal, informed the priests of the north Indian diocese that the Vatican has accepted the court's decision on Bishop Franco.

Asked whether Franco would return to the Jalandhar diocese to serve as its Bishop, he said that since the Bishop is directly under the command of the Pope, the authority of fixing his responsibilities rests with the "Holy Sea" itself.

Kerala nun rape case

A complaint was filed by a nun alleging that she was raped 13 times by Franco Mulakkal between 2014 and 2016 when he was a bishop in the Missionaries of Jesus, Jalandhar diocese. The complaint was filed on 27 June 2018, with Mulakkal being booked under seven IPC sections including rape. The trial in the case began in November 2019.

After three long years, the trial was completed on January 10 this year. As the prosecution failed to produce evidence against the accused, G Gopakumar, judge of the Additional District and Sessions Court I, Kottayam, acquitted the Bishop in the rape case.

After the verdict, a visibly relieved and emotional Mulakkal, was seen bursting into tears and sharing his joy over the verdict with his followers. "Daivathinu Sthuthi (praise the Lord)," Mulakkal said after his acquittal.

However, in March 2022, the victim, as well as the Kerala government moved the high court, challenging the bishop’s acquittal.