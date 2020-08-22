Maharashtra Sees Record 14,492 Cases As CM Uddhav Urges Care Amid Ganesh Chaturthi

With 14,492 people testing positive for Coronavirus, Maharashtra reported the highest jump in COVID-19 cases thus far, taking the tally of confirmed cases to 6,71,942.

The number of recovered patients rose by 9,241 in the same period, taking the aggregate of recovered cases to 4,80,114. The Recovery Rate in the state now stands at 71.45%, as against the national average of 74.69%.

The state's Coronavirus death toll reached 21,995 on Saturday after 297 patients succumbed to the highly infectious respiratory disease. After updating figures, the state health department noted that out of those 297 deaths reported today, 251 are from the last 48 hours and 19 are from last week. Rest 27 deaths are from the period before last week. Out of these 27 deaths, 7 occurred in Thane, 4 in Pune, 3 in Ahmednagar, 2 in Palghar, 2 in Osmanabad, 2 in Nashik, 2 in Kolhapur, 1 in Beed, 1 in Jalgaon, 1 in Latur, 1 in Nagpur and 1 in Nanded. Maharashtra's case fatality rate (CFR) now stands at 3.27%, as against India's 1.87%.

As of August 22, there are 1,69,516 active cases in Maharashtra, the highest of any other State in the country.

Currently, 12,11,608 people are under home quarantine and 35,371 people in institutional quarantine. Furthermore, out of 35,66,288 laboratory samples, 6,61,942 have been tested positive (18.84%) for COVID-19 until August 22.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Saturday said people should not forget their social responsibility of wearing masks and avoiding crowding while welcoming Lord Ganesh. Thackeray also said he prayed to Lord Ganesh to rid the world of the coronavirus pandemic on the first day of the 10-day festival.

Speaking after performing Ganesh puja at his official residence 'Varsha' in Mumbai, the CM said Lord Ganesh, who is the remover of obstacles and bestower of happiness, was watching how his devotees were welcoming him by keeping in mind their social responsibility during the pandemic.

मुख्यमंत्री उद्धव बाळासाहेब ठाकरे यांचा श्री गणेश चतुर्थीच्या निमित्ताने महाराष्ट्राच्या जनतेला संदेश



CM Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray's message to the people of Maharashtra on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi

Situation in key districts

In the state capital Mumbai, 1,134 people were diagnosed with COVID-19 on Saturday, taking the aggregate to 1,35,362. As per the state health bulletin, India's financial capital has 18,301 active cases while 7,388 patients have died. For over a month now, Mumbai cases have averaged around 1,000.

Meanwhile, the total number of cases in neighbouring Thane district touched 1,21,630, of which it has 20,601 active cases. The tally of active cases in Palghar meanwhile stands at 6,771 while it is 8,592 in Nagpur. Cases in Pune district have surged to 1,47,671, of which there are 43,497 active cases.

