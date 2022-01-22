Record 6,568 New Coronavirus Cases In J-K; 7 More Die

Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday recorded 6,568 fresh COVID-19 cases, its highest single-day spike in infections so far, taking the virus tally to 3,90,949, while seven related deaths in the past 24 hours raised the toll to 4,598, officials said.

The Jammu division accounted for 1,875 of the new cases in the Union Territory, while the Kashmir division logged the remaining 4,693 fresh infections, they said.

The Srinagar district recorded a maximum of 1,604 fresh coronavirus cases, followed by 1,236 infections in Jammu district.

There are 39,113 active cases in the Union Territory, while the count of recoveries stand at 3,47,238, the officials said.

