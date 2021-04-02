Record GST Collection Observed Due To Better Compliance: Economic Affairs Secy Tarun Bajaj

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken the world's economy, however, the Indian economy is in pursuit to recover from this. Recently, Tarun Bajaj, Secretary, Revenue and Department of Economic Affairs stated that the all-time high record collection of Goods and Service Tax (GST) is due to economic recovery and increased compliance with the use of technology.

News agency ANI quoted Tarun Bajaj who revealed the reason behind record GST collection in March. Bajaj gave two reasons behind the record GST collection. He said that the economy has started moving upward and we had used technology for better compliance. For the last six months, we are continuously getting GST collection above Rs. 1 lakh crore. This systemic change has set up ease of compliance and also the pace of economic recovery. It is to be noted that due to the pandemic situation, the Indian economy were going downwards and the GDP were predicted to be negative. Tarun also said that he hopes the upward trend of Indian economy will continue.

Bajaj also expressed his surprise as he said that the economy is recovering better than our anticipation. This is because of the steps taken by the Union Finance Ministry. "We believe that in the current financial year 2021- 22, we will see good growth," he added.

'Recent COVID-19 wave will not impact Indian economy'

However, with the possible second wave of coronavirus and various states imposing fresh restriction in order to curb the virus transmission, it is expected that this will once again impact on the Indian economy. On this, Tarun Bajaj said that in terms of the economy we are not worried as we are now far better equipped with vaccines and better health infrastructure to address the challenge as compared to the time when the lockdown was imposed. However, a raise in COVID-19 cases is indeed a worry. Therefore, this time our strategy to handle Covid-19 is totally different from earlier. The recent COVID-19 wave will not impact our economy as it impacted earlier.

On being asked about bringing petroleum products under GST and whether it will decrease the prices, Bajaj said that bringing petroleum products under GST may take a little time as it needs wider discussions in GST Council. It is a complex matter that involves the interests of the States and the Centre and hence needs to be discussed in detail. It may take some time. He expressed hope that when the economy and revenue collections will show growth, this issue will also be resolved. On price cut of petrol and diesel, he said that it will depend under which rate category these would be placed or whether a new rate category would be created.

Bajaj also revealed that the next GST Council meeting may be held only after the assembly elections.

(With Inputs: ANI)

(Image Credits: ANI/Twitter)