19 Lakh Diyas, Ramleela, Musical Laser Show: PM Modi To Lead Historic Deepotsav At Ayodhya

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Ayodhya – the holy city on the eve of Diwali for the Deepotsav celebrations. On Sunday, Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya district is scheduled to set a Guinness World Record by lighting around 19 lakh diyas (earthen lamps) in the holy city, with 15 lakh of them being lit on Ram ki Paidi, the ghat of River Saryu as a part of Deepotsav celebrations.

Five animated tableaus and eleven Ramleela tableaus with different dance forms from various states will also be put up during Deepotsav.

Diwali celebrations to feature fireworks, laser display

PM Modi will celebrate the Diwali festival along with the number of devotees in Ayodhya by taking part in the Deepotsav celebrations at Ram Ki Paidi-- a series of ghats situated on the banks of river Saryu. The Diwali celebrations will feature fireworks, a laser display, and the staging of Ramlila. According to the Prime Minister’s Office, PM Modi will also see a 3-D holographic projection mapping performance at Ram Ki Paidi.

At around 5 pm, PM Modi will perform the darshan and pooja of Ramlala Virajman. After the prayer session, PM Modi will inspect the Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra site. According to an official statement by PMO, PM Modi will perform the coronation ceremony (Rajyabhishek) of the symbolic Lord Ram at Shri Ram Katha Park. Later, at around 6:30 PM, PM Modi will witness Aarti at New Ghat, Saryu river.

Yogi Adityanath to observe Shobha Yatra

Before the arrival of PM Modi, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will observe the Shobha Yatra at Ram Katha Park. CM Adityanath will participate in the incarnation of the forms of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lord Lakshman and Bharat Milap program. The streets of Ayodhya have been decked with lights and cut-out hoarding pictures of both, PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The Ram Janmbhoomi has been decorated with innumerable indigenous and exotic flowers. Hoardings and banners from the Ramayana period have been set up across the city as citizens take a trip down memory lanes on the occasion of Diwali.

The Deepotsav tradition at Ayodhya began with Yogi Adityanath’s BJP government. In 2017, Yogi Adityanath started the celebrations with 51,000 diyas. The number went up to 4.10 lakh in 2019, over 6 lakh in 2020, and more than 9 lakh last year, setting a new Guinness World Record, For this year's edition, the target of about 18 lakh diyas has been set.

Ram Darbar adorned with quintals of flowers

To make the Deepotsav 2022 magnificent, every intersection of Ayodhaya is embellished with rangolis made of flowers. During the event, the culture of Uttar Pradesh and several other states will be showcased through various forms of folk dance such as 'Dhobia', 'Faruwahi', 'Rai', and 'Chhau'.

According to sources, teams of specialised artists from areas like Mathura, Sitapur, and other cities have been invited to work on the decoration of the Ram temple, Ramlalla, and Ramayana gates. Around 40 quintals of marigolds and 2,000 bundles of gerbera flowers have been used to decorate the Ram temple and around six quintals of white, blue, yellow, purple, and green flower petals have been used to make the rangolis.

(With ANI inputs)