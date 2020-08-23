COVID-19: India's Recovery Rate Nears 75%; Fatality Rate Dips To 1.86 %

In a major boost to India's fight against Coronavirus, recoveries among COVID-19 patients in the country surged to 22,80,566 on Sunday, pushing India's recovery rate to nearly 75 percent. Additionally, the case fatality rate reduced to 1.86 percent, making it one of the lowest globally, the Union health ministry said.

"The constantly increasing recoveries have ensured that the actual caseload of the country viz. the active cases, has reduced and currently comprises only 23.24% of the total positive cases. This has also resulted in gradually falling mortality rate. Currently at 1.86%, India’s Case Fatality Rate (CFR) is one of the lowest globally," the health ministry stated

The ministry said the average daily number of recoveries is on a "constant upward move" from 15,018 between July 1 and 7 to 60,557 between August 13 and 19.

COVID-19 Caseload In India Breaches 30-lakh Mark

India's COVID-19 tally sprinted past the 30-lakh mark, just 16 days after it crossed 20 lakh, while 22,80,566 people have recuperated in the country so far pushing the recovery rate to 74.90 per cent, according to the Union Health Ministry data. COVID-19 cases in the country jumped from 10 lakh to 20 lakh in 21 days, while it had taken 59 days for the cases to cross the 10 lakh-mark.

It took 110 days for COVID-19 cases in the country to reach one lakh, while just 59 days more to go past the 10-lakh post. With a single-day spike of 69,239 infections, India's COVID-19 caseload mounted to 30,44,940, while the death toll climbed to 56,706 with 912 fatalities being reported in a span of 24-hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

