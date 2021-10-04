Recoveries Outnumber Fresh COVID-19 Cases In Odisha

Single-day recoveries outnumbered fresh COVID-19 cases in Odisha as 606 patients recuperated from the highly infectious disease while 407 new infections pushed the tally to 10,28,366, a health department official said on Monday.

A total of 10,15,018 people have recovered from COVID-19 so far, he said.

The 407 new infections were reported from 18 of the state's 30 districts.

Seventy-four children and adolescents in the age group of 0 to 18 years are among the new cases. Khurda district reported the highest of 167 fresh cases followed by Cuttack (63). These two districts account for 56.51 per cent of the state’s new infections, he said.

The rate of infections among children and adolescents was 18.18 per cent against the previous day’s 13.82 per cent. The tested positivity rate (TPR) for Monday was 0.62 per cent as 407 new positive cases were detected from a total of 64,419 sample tests done on Sunday.

The Health and Family Welfare Department said six more deaths due to COVID-19 were reported in the state which pushed the death toll to 8,220. Khurda district reported five fresh fatalities and Cuttack one.

The state currently has 5,075 active COVID-19 cases. Odisha’s positivity rate now is 5.08 per cent.

As many as 87,79,488 people have so far been fully inoculated with both the doses of the COVID-19 vaccines, the data released by the H&FW department said.

