Recoveries top fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, tally at 54,865

Itanagar, Oct 9 (PTI) Single-day recoveries surpassed fresh COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh, where the coronavirus tally rose to 54,865, a senior health department official said on Saturday.

Fifty more patients were discharged since Friday, while 21 new infections were registered during the period, he said. As many as 54,196 people have recovered from the disease so far, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

The death toll in the frontier state increased to 280, after a 75-year-old man succumbed to the virus on Friday.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 389 active cases.

Lower Dibang Valley district has the highest number of active infections at 65, followed by Lohit (56), West Kameng (53), Tawang (47) and East Siang (36).

A total of 11,60,347 samples have been tested for COVID-19 thus far, Jampa said, adding, the positivity rate stands at 1.11 per cent.

Meanwhile, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said 12,29,446 people have been inoculated in the northeastern state. PTI UPL RBT RBT

