Recovery Of Explosives Creates Sensation In Arunachal's Namsai

While digging on a plot in Nantong under Namsai Police station in Arunachal Pradesh, three packets of RDX and 3 Mortar HE bombs were discovered Friday. The discovery of the explosives created panic among the civilians in the area.

It has been learnt that the discovery was made when with the help of JCB, few civilians were digging a plot. But as they progressed with the digging, some metal objects were unearthed along with some plastic packets. The alert civilians immediately informed the matter to the police, who upon receiving the information along with a CRPF team rushed to the spot and recovered three packets of RDX and 3 unexploded Mortar HE bombs shells.

Meanwhile a detailed investigation has been ordered into the recovery. However, no official statement or comment has been made by the State Police so far in this regard yet.

It may be mentioned that this is not the first time such recovery has been made in the area. Earlier also in and around the area and particularly close to the Assam-Arunachal Pradesh interstate border, many war like stores and arms and ammunition along with explosives were recovered.

It is generally believed that once a hotbed of insurgents, these explosives and arms and ammunition often recovered in the area are those which were once dumped or stored for later usage by some insurgent groups.