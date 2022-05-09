Recruitment of youth for terror camps in Kashmir: Kerala HC upholds conviction, life term of 10 accused

Kochi, May 9 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Monday upheld the conviction and life sentence of 10 accused, including suspected Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) operative Tadiyantavide Naseer, by an NIA court in 2013 in a case regarding recruitment of youths from Kerala for terror camps in Jammu and Kashmir to 'wage war against India'.

While upholding their convictions, the high court said, "For those who have such radical thoughts, we can only say that the grass is not greener on the other side of the fence, if you just look at history." The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court had convicted and sentenced to life term 13 persons for the offences of waging war against India and conspiring to wage war against the country as provided under Sections 121 and 121A of the Indian Penal Code.

It had also sentenced them to life in prison for various offences under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

A bench of Justices K Vinod Chandran and C Jayachandran upheld the conviction and jail terms of 10 out of the 13 accused and acquitted the remaining three -- M H Faisal, Ummer Farooq and Muhammed Navas.

The high court said it was convinced "there was clearly a conspiracy to radicalise and recruit Muslim youth to wage war against India", but the three were not part of it.

The bench also additionally convicted the 10 accused for the offences of criminal conspiracy, collecting arms to wage war against India and sedition as provided under Sections 120B, 122 and 124A of the IPC, respectively, and sentenced them to life imprisonment for each of these crimes.

The high court, however, said the life sentences shall run concurrently.

The 10 accused were convicted for the offences under Sections 120B, 122 and 124A of IPC on an appeal moved by the NIA against the acquittal of all the 13 accused for these crimes.

Assistant Solicitor General of India S Manu, who represented NIA, had before the high court asserted the legality of the conviction and sentence by the trial court and sought that acquittal of the accused for certain offences be reversed. The ASG had contended that when the other offences under Sections 121 and 121A of IPC stood established, there was no reason to acquit the accused for the offences under Section 120B, 122 and 124A of the IPC.

He had sought dismissal of the appeals by the accused and that the NIA's plea be allowed.

The high court, in its 205 page judgement, dismissed the appeals of 10 out of 13 accused against their conviction and sentence by the NIA court in 2013.

The joint verdict came on the appeals by the 13 accused against their conviction and sentencing, and the NIA plea for convicting them for the additional offences under Sections 120B, 122 and 124A of the IPC.

Upholding the conviction and sentence of the 10, the high court said, "It has been clearly established that a conspiracy was hatched to recruit men for terrorist activities, train them in arms and ammunition and wage war with India, which probably, fizzled out with the four out of the five being shot dead in encounters.

"It would have resulted in far reaching consequences, generally for the nation and particularly for this state; but for the sudden death of four of such recruits in encounters at Kashmir." The bench further said the testimonies, documents produced, especially the CDRs, and the extracts made from the digital devices seized from the homes of two of the accused together prove the accusations against the 10.

"There is unity of object and purpose, though the means were achieved differently," it added.

The bench further noted that "there was a clear unbroken chain of circumstances connecting the accused, with the plot hatched of recruitment to perpetrate terrorist activities; the overt acts of waging war against the nation having been proved by the death of the four recruits.

"The evidence led unerringly inculpate each of the accused as a member of the team of conspirators." There were 24 accused in the case which came to light after four of them -- Muslim youth from Kerala -- were killed in three separate encounters in Kashmir.

The four along with a fifth one were, according to NIA, recruited from Kerala and taken to Kashmir.

The fifth recruit had surrendered before the law and was convicted and sentenced to life in prison by the NIA court, the high court noted in its judgement.

Of the remaining, two are still absconding, five were acquitted by the trial court and 13 were convicted by it.

The bench noted that the decision of the five young men to be part of a terror outfit "created a living hell for their families who were plunged in grief, coupled with shame".

"Lured by the pleasures of a heavenly paradise, achieved only by killing human brethren and fellow nationals, five young men journeyed to the 'Paradise on Earth", only to embrace death before becoming its messengers.

"Whether the dead now enjoy the pleasures of the elusive paradise is a moot question, but they sure created a living hell for their families who were plunged in grief, coupled with shame," it said.

"The trial saw the kith and kin breaking down and a sister narrating how her studies abruptly ceased," the high court further said and pointed out that the grass is not greener on the other side of the fence for those having such radical thoughts. PTI HMP HDA HDA

