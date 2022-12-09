Red Alert In 13 Districts Of Tamil Nadu As Severe Cyclonic Storm Mandous To Intensify

Andhra Pradesh Meteorological Centre has sent out a warning that severe cyclonic storm 'Mandous' is very likely to maintain the intensity of a severe cyclonic storm during the next 6 hours and then weaken gradually into a cyclonic storm. Cyclone will continue to move west-northwestwards & cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & adjoining south Andhra Pradesh coasts between Puducherry & Sriharikota around Mahabalipuram as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 65-75 kmph gusting to 85 kmph during midnight.

"The severe cyclonic storm Mandous over Southwest Bay of Bengal about 270 km East-southeast of Karaikal. To move WNW and cross north Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and adjoining south AP coast between Puducherry and Sriharikota with a wind speed of 65-75 kmph around midnight of December 9," IMD said in a tweet at 2:59 am on Friday.

The CS Mandous intensified into a SCS and lay centered at 1730 IST over SW BoB about 350 km ESE of Karaikal and about 440 km SE of Chennai. It is very likely to maintain its intensity of SCS till early morning of 9th Dec and then weaken gradually into a CS by forenoon of 9th Dec. pic.twitter.com/T3kjSiuysi — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 8, 2022

Mandous intensified into a severe cyclonic storm

IMD further stated, cyclone Mandous gathered pace and converted into a severe cyclonic storm, "The cyclonic storm "Mandous" pronounced as "Man-Dous" over Southwest Bay of Bengal moved nearly west-northwestwards with a speed of 13 kmph during the past 6 hours, intensified into a Severe Cyclonic storm and lay centered at 1730 hours IST of Thursday, the 08th December 2022 over Southwest Bay of Bengal near latitude 10.1°N and longitude 82.9°E, about 250 km northeast of Trincomalee (Sri Lanka), 320 km east-northeast of Jaffna (Sri Lanka), 350 km east-southeast of Karaikal and about 440 km southeast of Chennai."

Precautionary measures

As the Mandous cyclone is likely to become more severe and gather intensity by Friday morning, the Greater Chennai Corporation had a discussion with officials to discuss the precautionary measures and ordered to close all parks and playgrounds till further notice.

Amid the approaching cyclone, the eastern region Indian Coast guard took pre-emptive measures and said, "The state administration has been requested to sensitise the coastal populace and State Disaster Management Authorities have been requested to issue advisories through local print, television, and electronic media."

In Tamil Nadu on Friday, a red alert has been issued to 13 districts while six National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) teams have been deployed.

IMAGE: IMD/Twitter