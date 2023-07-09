Red Alert Issued For Low-lying Areas Of Jammu Region As Heavy Rainfall Raises Flash Floods

The Weather Department issued a "Red Alert" for the low-lying areas of the Jammu region on Sunday, June 9. Specifically, the alert pertains to Samba and Kathua districts, as the region is expected to experience widespread rainfall today. The Weather Department has warned of potential flash floods in the low-lying areas and has advised people to remain alert.

Amarnath Yatra suspended for third consecutive day

Due to inclement weather conditions, the Amarnath Yatra has been suspended for the third consecutive day from both the Baltal and Pahalgam routes. The 9th batch of the Yatra, which was scheduled to leave for the valley on Saturday, was again suspended on Sunday as well due to the prevailing weather conditions. Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Ramesh Kumar, confirmed to the Republic that no batch of pilgrims for the Holy cave from Jammu has left today.

Heavy rains disrupt transportation in the Jammu region

Heavy rains have caused havoc in the Jammu region, leading to the suspension of both the Jammu Srinagar National Highway and the Mughal Road. These crucial roadways connect Poonch to Shopian and Jammu to the Kashmir valley, respectively. The severe weather conditions have resulted in mudslides, landslides, and significant damage to road sections. Deputy Commissioner Ramban has confirmed that National Highway 44, the crucial link between Jammu and Kashmir, remains closed for vehicle traffic.

Water level rise in Jammu and Kashmir's major water bodies raises concerns.

The water level in all the major water bodies is rising in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. The Deputy Commissioner Ramban informed that the water level has increased in the River Chenab, and a total of 4670 cumec water is being released from the Baglihar Dam. The Ujh river in Kathua district is also flowing near the danger mark. The Rajouri Police have issued an advisory asking people not to get close to water bodies, especially rivers, due to the apprehensions of flash floods amid rainfall.

The weather advisory shows relief for the valley but a red alert for the Jammu region

The weather advisory issued by the Weather Department this morning reads that rainfall has stopped in most parts of Kashmir, including South Kashmir, while widespread rain is expected in Kathua, Samba, and some places in Ramban, Doda, and Udhampur districts. A red alert has also been issued for Kathua, Samba, and other lower catchment areas of the Jammu region, with a risk of floods and flash floods.

Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh loses his life in Poshana River due to flash floods

Naib Subedar Kuldeep Singh lost his life in the Poshana river due to flash floods while he was crossing the river during an Area Domination Patrol in the difficult terrain of Poonch and was swept away in a flash flood. PRO Defence Jammu, Suneel Bartwal, confirmed to Republic World that Naib Subedar Kuldeep is survived by his wife, Sawinder Kaur, and two children, Hardeep Singh and Amandeep Kaur. He was from Chabhal Kalan village in the TarnTaran district of Punjab.