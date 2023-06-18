Red Carpet, Music, Dance: Rousing Reception For G20 Delegates In Goa

Tasteful artworks, flamenco dance and traditional music -- G20 delegates arriving in Goa for two tourism track events are being warmly welcomed here on a red carpet. The Dabolim international airport, where delegates from various countries arrived since Sunday morning, has been beautifully decked up. The fourth G20 Tourism Working Group (TWG) meeting and the G20 Tourism Ministerial meeting are slated to be held here from June 19-22. The purpose of the TWG meeting is to discuss and address global tourism challenges and opportunities, officials said.

As soon as delegates enter the arrival lounge at the airport, they step on the red carpet especially laid for the occasion, with flamenco dance performances and Goan music playing near a conveyor belt.

A huge G20-themed artistic display with 'WELCOME' written on it greets delegates. Near the red carpet, a help desk has been set up and a sculptural artwork depicting a group of flamenco dancers stands next to it, adding vibrancy to the atmosphere.

Along the way from the airport to the luxury hotel where the delegates are staying, G20 posters and huge banners, bearing images of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and India chairing the G20, lined the streets.

The Ministry of Tourism and Goa government have joined hands to give a royal welcome to G20 delegates who also include ministers from foreign countries, a senior official told PTI.

"The Goa government has brought in artists and local flavour to the reception, and at hotels too, a red carpet has literally been rolled out for delegates. India's G20 presidency is crucial and the G20 events taking place in Goa are also big events, so we want to give them a grand welcome," he said.

At the Taj Resort and Convention Centre, Goa, facing the Vaiguinim beach of the pristine Arabian Sea, delegates are being welcomed since Saturday with warmth.

On Sunday, a number of delegates arrived, including a minister from Oman, who were given a traditional welcome at the hotel, which is abuzz with activities as it is also one of the venues for the G20 events.

Various wooden sculptures and other artworks and digital prints of several old paintings have been put up in the foyer and a lobby area inside the hotel.

"These artworks are put up whenever a G20 event takes place in our hotel premises. In the past too, they have been put up for other G20 events held at this hotel," said a reception team staff of the hotel.

There is an air of excitement among the hotel staff too about the G20 events.

"About 20 delegates arrived yesterday and, several of them arrived today morning as well, both Indian and foreign delegates. About 60 delegates in total are expected to arrive by tonight," a senior official in the Goa government told PTI earlier in the day.

Hectic preparations are underway in Goa for the two key G20 events, which will also bracket the International Yoga Day (IYD) celebrations on June 21.

All events are being hosted indoor keeping the monsoon rains in mind, another senior official said.

An official in Panaji, earlier this week, said with the pre-monsoon spell in Goa, all activities on beaches have come to a standstill and lifeguards have installed red flags at vulnerable spots. Delegates will also have the opportunity to experience the local attractions of Goa as part of the side events.

Excursion visits have been planned to Lower Aguada Fort and Jail Museum, and the UNESCO World Heritage sites such as churches and convents of Goa viz the Basilica of Bom Jesus, Church of St Francis of Assisi and Se Cathedral; and Archaeological Museum, officials earlier said. The first Tourism Working Group Meeting of the G20 was held at Runn of Kutch in Gujarat followed by the second one at Siliguri and Darjeeling in West Bengal, and the third one was hosted in Srinagar in Jammu and Kashmir.