Red Fort Clash Accused Lakha Sidhana Urges Farmers To Raise 'Nishan Sahib' & Black Flags

As farmers launch an all-India protest against the Centre's Farm Laws, gangster-tuned-activist Lakha Sidhana on Tuesday urged farmers all over Punjab to raise black flags along with the saffron 'Nishan Sahib' at their homes on Wednesday, marking six months of the protest. Sidhana who is accused of perpetrating the Red Fort violence, said that this act will convey the anger of the people to the government and it must reach every corner of Punjab. Sidhana has been absconding since January 26 and has a bounty of Rs 1 lakh by Delhi police.

Thousands gather at Singhu Border

On Tuesday, thousands of protestors led by Rakesh Tikait gathered at Hisar's 'Kranti Ground' to protest the clash between the police and them on May 16, violating COVID norms. The farmers have also demanded that the FIRs that were filed against 350 farmers should be taken by the police. Last Sunday, protesting farmers moved from the border areas to Haryana where Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar was inaugurating a 500-bed hospital leading to violent clashes and state police using lathi-charge and tear-gas on protestors.

Farmers have announced that they will stage an all-India protest against the Centre's Farm Laws on May 26 to mark the six months of the protest. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) will observe a 'black day' on May 26 from 9 AM on Wednesday and end by 12 PM. Assuring that there will be 'no crowding or public meeting', Tikait said that people 'will put up the flags wherever they are'. NHRC has issued otices to the Chief Secretaries of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Delhi over the mass gatherings and alleged flouting of COVID-19 appropriate norms. 13 Opposition parties have backed the protests.

Farmers protests

Taking a political twist to the protests, Tikait and other BKU leaders toured poll-bound Assam, Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and Puducherry seeking farmers' support against the Centre's Farm Laws, urging them to not vote for BJP. Moreover, after the violence witnessed on Republic Day, Delhi police fortified the city borders by cementing nails near barricades, deploying additional troops, adding barbed wires etc at Ghazipur (Delhi-Uttar Pradesh) and Tikri (Delhi-Haryana) borders, blocking access to the roads completely. MHA had snapped off internet across all three border areas - Tikri, Singhu and Ghazipur and later extended the ban to 1-2 days more. Farmers have reiterated 'No Ghar Wapsi till Law Wapsi', as the 3-month protests have caught several international celebrities' interest online. The SC-appointed panel has submitted its report to the apex court after holding several rounds of talks with many farmer unions, trade unions, manufacturers, food processing units etc.