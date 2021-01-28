'Red Fort Vandals To Be Charged Under AMASR Act,' Tourism Minister Assures Strict Action

Union Minister of State for Culture and Minister of Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel on Thursday addressed a press conference where he announced that rioters who had entered and vandalized the Red Fort would be charged under- The Ancient Monuments And Archaeological Sites And Remains Act (AMASR), 1958. This comes after the Union Minister visited the monument to assess the damages on site post the Republic Day violence.

"The spot at the Red Fort where our Indian flag flys high permanently had a Kalash which is a mark of our integrity for ages. Here two Kalash are missing. Inside also losses have been reported but outside the chains of the gates have been broken. Under Section 30 AMASR Act, police will further action against the perpetrators," said Prahlad Patel.

While talking about the financial aspect of the loss, Patel said that the amount would be calculated soon, however, the vandalism at Red Fort was more than just 'financial loss' since it amounted to an attack on the nation's integrity. "I hope strict action will be taken. More than talking about the financial loss in the incident, this is more of a loss of our integrity. But that will also be calculated," he said.

What is the AMASR Act?

Under Section 30(1) of the AMASR, 1958 Act, whoever— destroys, removes, injures, alters, defaces, imperils or misuses a protected monument, or removes from a protected monument any sculpture, carving, image, basrelief, in­scription, etc is punishable with imprisonment which may extend to three months, or with fine which may ex­tend to five thousand rupees, or with both. Moreover, according to the Minister of Tourism, the Delhi Police may include further charges against the vandals apart from the basic AMASR Act.

Earlier in the day, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) informed that the Red Fort will remain closed for visitors from January 27 to January 31. While the reason has not been stated in the ASI's order sources report that the body has shut down the site to assess the damages in the aftermath of the January 26 violence as well as to restore the sanctity of the national monument.

During their 'tractor rally' on Republic Day, farmers had shockingly breached the Red Fort's ramparts, pulling down the chains of the fort using their tractors and planting their religious flag in place of the Tricolor atop its podium.

(With Agency Inputs)