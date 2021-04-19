Red Fort Violence: Deep Sidhu Sent To 14-day Judicial Custody in Connection With ASI FIR

Delhi Court sentenced Punjabi actor-singer Deep Sidhu to 14-day judicial custody after he was arrested by the Delhi Police Crime Branch once again in connection with his alleged involvement in the Red Fort case. Deep Sidhu was granted bail by a Delhi Court on Friday. However, he was arrested again in connection with the FIR which had been lodged by the Archeological Survey of India (ASI) over the January 26 destruction at Red Fort.

Delhi Police Crime Branch had sought a 4-day remand from the court in order to investigate various aspects which resulted in the Red Fort Violence. However, the Court turned down the demand of the Delhi Police and sent Deep Sidhu to 14-day judicial custody and will hear the matter next on 4th May 2021.

Deep Sidhu's counsel opposed the remand request by the Delhi Police and said that the FIR complaint filed by the ASI rest on similar allegations and since Sidhu has been already interrogated earlier by the police, there is no need for such police remand now. On the other hand, Public Prosecutor refuted the arguments of Deep Sidhu's counsel that the two FIRs being placed on similar allegations and said that nowhere did the defence challenge the same before the High Court for seeking quashing of the FIRs.

Red Fort violence

Sidhu was first arrested on February 9, days after the police launched a massive manhunt across North India to nab him. The prime accused who had gone missing after videos and photos of him surfaced from the Red Fort violence on January 26 had been regularly posting videos on Facebook denying his involvement in the violence.

Deep Sidhu was arrested for several offences under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including rioting (147 and 148), unlawful assembly (149), attempt to murder (120-B), criminal conspiracy (120-B), assaulting or obstructing public servant (152), dacoity (395), culpable homicide (308) and disobedience to order promulgated by a public servant (188).

The entire country was shocked on Republic Day as thousands of protestors who had promised to hold a peaceful 'tractor rally' against Centre's Farm laws turned rogue waving swords and sticks and breaking through the barricades of their designated rally route to enter Central Delhi. Soon, the protestors entered the Red Fort premises by pulling down its gates with their tractors.

