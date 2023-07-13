Reflection Of 'colonial Mindset': India On European Parliament's Manipur Resolution

India on Thursday described as reflection of "colonial mindset" a resolution adopted at the European Parliament on the situation in Manipur.

External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said such interference in India's internal affairs is "unacceptable".

In the resolution, the Brussels-based European Parliament strongly urged the Indian authorities to put in place all necessary measures to promptly halt the violence in Manipur and to protect all minorities.

"We have seen that the European Parliament held a discussion on developments in Manipur and adopted a so-called urgency resolution," Bagchi said.

"Such interference in India's internal affairs is unacceptable, and reflects a colonial mindset," he added.

The spokesperson said Indian authorities at all levels, including the judiciary, are seized of the situation in Manipur and are taking steps to maintain peace and harmony and law and order.

"The European Parliament would be well advised to utilize its time more productively on its internal issues," he said, replying to media queries on the resolution. Manipur has been witnessing violent clashes, especially between Kuki and Meitei communities for close to two months.

The EU resolution also alleged that intolerance towards minority communities has contributed to the current situation and that there have been concerns about "politically motivated" policies. It also referred to internet shut down in the state.

Some members of European Parliament also called on the Indian authorities to allow independent investigations to look into the violence, according to an EU release.

They also urged all conflicting sides to cease making inflammatory statements, re-establish trust and play an impartial role to bring down tensions, it said.

It said the Parliament reiterated its call for human rights to be integrated into all areas of the EU-India partnership, including in trade.