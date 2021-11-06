'Reflection Of Sanatan Dharma': MoS Muraleedharan As PM Modi Unveils Shankaracharya Statue

With Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiling the 12-feet statue of Guru Adi Shankaracharya at the premises of the Kedarnath temple in Devbhoomi (Uttarakhand) on November 05, Union Minister of State for External Affairs V Muraleedharan on Friday termed the development as a reflection of the traditions of India's 'Sanatan Dharma'.

"Unveiling of the 12-feet statue of Jagad Guru Shankaracharya by PM Narendra Modi Ji reflects the best traditions of India's Sanatan Dharma. It is gratitude expressed by a grateful nation to a guru who has enlightened us with his vision and philosophy," Muraleedharan tweeted.

'Sankaracharya restored people's belief in the Vedas and Upanishads'

Highlighting the contributions made by Shankaracharya, Muraleedharan said that the journey of Adi Shankara from Kaladi in Kerala to Kedarnath is an inspiring one. He said that the Indian philosopher, Sankaracharya reinstated people's belief in the Vedas and Upanishads while making way for the renaissance of Sanatana Dharma.

The journey of #AdiShankara from Kaladi in Kerala to #Kedarnath is an inspiring one



He added that it is the Advaita philosophy of Shankaracharya that will forever guide the spiritual evolution of every individual and society.

Guru Shankaracharya statue in Kedarnath unveiled by PM Narendra Modi

On Friday, PM Modi unveiled the 12-feet high statue of Guru Adi Shankaracharya on the premises of the Himalayan shrine of Kedarnath in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district. The statue has been installed at the guru's samadhi which was damaged during the 2013 floods. It weighs 35 tonnes and is made by Mysore-based sculptors from chlorite schist stone with the help of nine artisans and 18 models. The statue is said to withstand rain, sunshine and harsh climate. Construction work of the statue had begun in 2019.

The Prime Minister during his visit to Kedarnath offered prayers to Lord Shiva at the ancient temple and announced a slew of redevelopment projects worth Rs 130 crores. The visit marks the PM's second visit to the holy shrine during his term as PM. He had last visited the Kedarnath temple in 2019.

Situated on the banks of the Mandakini river, Kedarnath Temple is one of the four ancient pilgrimage sites known as the 'Char Dham'. The other three ancient temples are Yamunotri, Gangotri, and Badrinath. The temples were built in the 8th century A.D. by Jagad Guru Adi Shankaracharya. Kedarnath Temple is dedicated to Lord Shiva.

PM Modi hails Adi Guru Shankaracharya

PM Modi also thanked the Pushkar Singh Dhami-led Uttarakhand government for the development of Kedarnath. Hailing Adi Shankaracharya, the Prime Minister said that earlier, spirituality and religion were seen by linking them with stereotypes. However, he stated that Indian philosophy talks about human welfare and looks at life in a holistic way. The Prime Minister remarked that Adi Shankaracharya made society aware of this truth.

"When India was grappling with 'Rag-Dwesh', Adi Guru Shankaracharya was envisioning a society free of sins of Hinduism through 'Advaita-Sindhanta'," said PM Modi.

